April 2020, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has appointed a new account manager to manage and develop accounts in the Midlands and surrounding areas, with a specific focus on the security product portfolio as part of the converged solution.



Matthew Farthing joined the business at the end of March and comes to Mayflex from a security installer background, so is familiar with the type of customer Mayflex works with. Having worked in a general sales and national account management role, Matthew is currently undergoing a full induction, albeit it remotely, to prepare himself for when he can get on the road to visit his customer base.



Regions covered by Matthew include Derby, Nottingham, Leicester, Northampton, Birmingham Wolverhampton, Coventry, Telford, Peterborough and Cambridge.



Tom Filce, Head of Security Sales at Mayflex comments, “Matthew has joined the Mayflex team at an exceptional time for the industry and the country. We are forging ahead with a full remote induction plan by using the tools and infrastructure set in place by our IT team. “



Tom continues, “We will take this additional time to get Matthew trained on all of our business systems and on the wide range of industry leading vendors that Mayflex distributes such as Avigilon, Axis, Hikvision, MOBOTIX, Paxton and Suprema via webinars and online tutorials.”



Finally, Tom commented “Matthews knowledge and expertise will provide a further dedicated resource for our customer base working with them to get the best out of Mayflex and our product portfolio. Along with our range of ‘Specialist Support Services’ such as pre-staging of IP devices and bespoke cameras spraying to name but a few.”



Matthew commented, “I am looking forward to meeting with my colleagues and customers, helping them with their individual project requirements and supporting them with expertise and advice helping to make Mayflex the go to distributor when opportunities arise for security projects and installations.”



For further details on the full range of security products distributed by visit the Mayflex website