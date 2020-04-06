I’m looking forward to meeting with my colleagues and customers in person to support their individual project requirements.

Excel Networking Solutions – the copper and optical fibre cabling infrastructure provider – has appointed a new International Regional Sales Manager. Mitch Verbeeck will officially take up the role from April 2020 and will be focusing on maximising opportunities and growing Excel’s business across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.



Mitch has 12 years of technical sales experience, having graduated as an electrician. His knowledge of the industry and understanding of Excel’s product portfolio will be critical to his success with the business.



Speaking of Mitch’s appointment, Nadeen Tisi, International Sales Director, commented, “I am delighted to welcome Mitch to the team. He joins Excel during an exceptionally challenging time for the global industry with the rapid developments of Covid-19. We are adapting Mitch’s induction plan to make full use of the digital tools and infrastructure set in place by our IT team.”



Nadeen continued, “We will make the most of the current climate to ensure Mitch has an opportunity to liaise with each of his customers in the BeNeLux region and is fully up to speed on the Excel product portfolio.”



Nadeen concluded, “As the regional sales manager for BeNeLux, Mitch will be focusing on driving opportunities in Belgium and the Netherlands and encouraging growth throughout Luxembourg. I am confident that his experience will provide a strong resource for customers in these areas to get the best out of Excel’s products.”



Speaking of joining the Excel team, Mitch commented, “I am very excited to get started in this role! I truly believe in a partnership between companies and people, and I’m looking forward to meeting with my colleagues and customers in person to support their individual project requirements.



Mitch concluded, “I would like to thank Excel for offering me this opportunity and look forward to working with the team to take on the new challenges ahead.”



