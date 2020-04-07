Quick pitch: The Good Care Group partners with online fitness and wellbeing provider Rosemary Online to offer wellness support to live-in carers during these challenging times.



7th April 2020: The Good Care Group, the UK’s most awarded care company offering exceptional live-in-home care, announces a unique initiative; partnering with Rosemary Online to boost the physical and mental wellbeing of its carers who are working tirelessly through COVID-19 lockdown stipulations.



From today, and for the duration of twelve weeks, Rosemary Online will be offering The Good Care Group’s carers free access to the highly successful exercise videos and healthy eating recipes, as well as chat forums, coaching support and blogs. This will be hugely beneficial to both the professional live-in carers and also to their clients whilst in isolation.



Live-in carers currently offer vital support to the overstretched NHS by helping the extremely vulnerable - often with complicated medical or anxiety-based needs - to stay at home during the pandemic.



Dominique Kent, MD of The Good Care Group explains: “The partnership with Rosemary Online came about because we wanted to do something to celebrate the amazing dedication of our wonderful carers, so many of whom are working for longer than usual at the sacrifice of seeing their own loved ones to ensure that our clients are safe. In addition, they are remaining inside in isolation with their clients to ensure they are not exposed to COVID-19.



We recruit carers from overseas also, and with the travel restrictions currently in place many are not able to return home, so are instead choosing to isolate themselves in local hotels to minimise the risk to the clients. Our ethos at The Good Care Group is very much person-centred. It is not just about delivering high-quality care, but also companionship whilst delivering the very best healthcare outcomes.



Through maintaining the wellbeing of our staff, we’re helping them to be their best selves to support their clients through this intense and challenging time. As Rosemary Online has been helping people to feel good about themselves for many years, we feel that this is a really positive partnership.”



Sarah Skelton CEO of Rosemary Online, adds: “The Good Care Group’s live-in carers do a wonderful job, but right now they will be experiencing high levels of loneliness in isolation, as they put the needs of their clients before their own. I hope that with free access to the full range of Rosemary Online resources carers will be able to maintain good health and nutrition as well as reach out for a friendly online chat. The Good Care Group is committed to excellence in their field, and recognising the need for staff and client wellness is a brilliant example of this.”



This initiative is the first time that Rosemary Online (owned by Digital Wellbeing Limited) has worked with a care provider in this way.



- Ends -



Dominique Kent and Sarah Skelton are available for comment or interviews to discuss this initiative. The Good Care Group can also offer insights and thought leadership on broader challenges facing live-in carers and the profession.



For more information, images, or to arrange an interview please contact Firgas Esack on 07540688506, firgasesack@publicist.com



Media assets available include: testimonials from The Good Care Group’s carers, images including headshots



Notes to Editors:

● The initiative will launch on 7th April and run until 23nd June 2020

● Rosemary Online has allocated 1000 places to carers, to access resources from the platform https://www.rosemaryconley.com/



About Rosemary Online:

Rosemary Online is one of the UK's leading online weight loss clubs.

Providing support and advice on fitness, wellbeing and weight-loss with real-life qualified coaches, fitness videos, health and wellbeing articles healthy eating plans and over 2800 healthy recipes suitable for ages 18+



About The Good Care Group:

The Good Care Group is a national provider of 24-hour live-in care that enables people to continue to live safely and happily in their own home, maintaining dignity and independence, with tailored support as required.

The Good Care Group specialises in the provision of live-in care for those with dementia, Parkinson's, MS and stroke-recovery, plus also respite and end of life palliative care.

The Good Care Group is the only Live-In care provider to be rated as Outstanding in all 5 domains by CQC and is the UK's most awarded care company offering quality live-in care at home. Find out more at https://www.thegoodcaregroup.com/