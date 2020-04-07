BullGuard Small Office Security is a cloud-managed endpoint security service dedicated specifically to the needs of small businesses

Three-month license of BullGuard Small Office Security provides advanced endpoint cybersecurity protection for small businesses, enabling them to focus on their core operations during uncertain, challenging times



LONDON – APRIL 7, 2020 – Award-winning cybersecurity company, BullGuard, today announced the availability of a free, three-month minimum BullGuard Small Office Security* license for small businesses that need assistance managing their cybersecurity in the wake of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent sudden mass migration of millions of employees who are now working from home.



The free, three-month minimum license of BullGuard Small Office Security comes with no financial obligations whatsoever and small businesses don't need to submit any form of credit card payment information to obtain their three-month cybersecurity software license. The BullGuard Small Office Security platform supports up to 50 Windows, Mac and Android devices and provides robust endpoint cybersecurity protection for desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones, making it perfect for remote workforces to work safely on their devices from home.



“Small businesses are in a very challenging position right now, making the sudden transition to working from home without the cybersecurity training, technologies or procedures that are commonplace within enterprise companies,” said Paul Lipman, CEO of BullGuard. “As a result, many small companies are vulnerable to being compromised by cybercriminals who are exploiting the coronavirus pandemic with predatory instinct.”



The free, three-month BullGuard Small Office Security product provides small businesses with the endpoint protection they need to ensure their remote employees and businesses are protected against cybercriminals. It provides powerful protection against the very latest threats, including the avalanche of coronavirus themed attacks that cybercriminals have unleashed, such as phishing emails and malware. These particular threats are unlikely to abate until the coronavirus runs its course.



BullGuard Small Office Security is a cloud-managed endpoint security service dedicated specifically to the needs of small businesses. Central to the platform is remote management from a cloud-based dashboard that makes it easy to manage all devices at the same time, which is particularly key with the surge in telework due to the current pandemic. For example, all teleworker devices (PCs, laptops, tablets and smartphones) are easily managed from the dashboard, enabling security updates to be applied simultaneously on all devices, and if a mobile device is lost or stolen it can be remotely locked down to protect sensitive data. An alert system also provides immediate notification about security events to allow instant remedial action, such as isolating a device infected with malware.



“Cybersecurity is the last thing many small businesses are thinking about as they grapple with all sorts of issues just to keep operating. They have more than enough to deal with and certainly don’t need to contend with cybercriminals and malware infections,” added Lipman. “We understand their cybersecurity needs in these unprecedented times and want to help them so they can concentrate on the essentials of day-to-day business.”



Businesses interested in obtaining a free, three-month license to BullGuard Small Office Security can find further information at www.bullguard.com/staysafe.



*The three-month free offer of BullGuard Small Office Security may be extended past three months if circumstances require.



About BullGuard

BullGuard is an award-winning cybersecurity company focused on providing the consumer and small business markets with the confidence to use the internet in absolute safety. We make it simple for users to protect their data, identity and privacy – at home, in the office and on the go. The BullGuard product portfolio extends to PC, Mac, tablet and smartphone protection, and features a comprehensive product suite, including internet security, mobile security, identity protection, an easy-to-use VPN with military-grade encryption and BullGuard Small Office Security, a dedicated, cloud-managed endpoint service designed specifically for small offices.



