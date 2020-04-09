London Creatives Perq Studio and AM Custom Clothing Launch Designer Tees and Totes with 100% of profits going to NHS Charities COVID-19 Urgent Appeal



Wear and Share with #ThanksHealthHeroes



Additional images available here: https://www.dropbox.com/transfer/AAAAAF4lkvNqvEXF04IV3RcVWK7...



Items Available for Purchase at www.perqmeup.com



For immediate release: 9 April 2020: London integrated creative agency Perq Studio and sustainably focused A.M. Custom Clothing today announced a joint initiative to raise funds for the NHS Charities COVID-19 Urgent Appeal. Together, they’re encouraging the British public to ‘wear and share’ the designer t-shirts and tote now available to purchase via www.perqmeup.com, with 100% of proceeds going to charity.



The royal blue tees - available in men’s, ladies' and unisex kids' sizes – are emblazoned with a heart on the front and a dual message of #ThanksHealthHeroes and ‘Stay Home’ on the back. For those socially distanced trips to the shops, a canvas tote expresses ‘Thanks Health Heroes’ on one side, and a heart on the other. Both the tees and the tote are made from high quality, fairtrade cotton.

Founder of Perq Studio Laura Giffard said, “Just like the rest of Britain, the Perq Studio team has been overwhelmed by the level of commitment our NHS heroes are demonstrating day after day as we navigate this crisis. We were racking our brains trying to find a way we could show our support, while honouring their requests for us all to stay home.



“We may not be key workers, but creativity and design are our superpowers; it’s how we bring value. Just as #clapforourcarers raised spirits, and positive media outreach smashed the NHS Volunteer numbers, we’re hopeful that our ‘Wear and Share’ initiative will earn valuable funds for the NHS Charities COVID-19 Urgent Appeal. Plus, by sharing images and videos of ourselves wearing the items on social media, we can all contribute to a sense of community in what can feel like a very disconnected world at the moment.”



Item design and website hosting has been provided pro-bono by Perq Studio and A.M. Custom Clothing have generously donated their products and labour at cost price. A transparent cost breakdown of where the GBP20.23 for tees and GBP21.03 for totes is available on the site.

Keen to show appreciation for key workers too? Be sure to show your appreciation to your delivery person when the package arrives. We’re all in this together.































Media enquiries

Michelle McCarthy

Rowdy Bird Media

michelle@rowdybird.com

Ph: +44 (0)7580200912



About Perq Studio

An integrated creative agency, Perq Studio creates authentic, relevant and remarkable brands with the power to shape the world for good. Clients include Mars, Ballymore, Conde Nast International, FABRICA by A2 Dominion, ICIS, Squire’s Garden Centres.

www.perq.studio