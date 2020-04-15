By joining forces with Puzzel we can continue to offer customers a full set of leading integrated contact center capabilities

Puzzel, a leading European Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) provider, has announced the acquisition of U-WFM (“U-WFM”) a leading provider of workforce management and optimization software. Headquartered in Sheffield, U.K., and with customers across the U.K., U.S. and Australia, U-WFM’s solution gives its customers the ability to forecast demand, monitor adherence, and optimize their contact center operations for companies of all sizes and across any industry vertical. This acquisition was supported by Marlin, Puzzel’s current investment partner.



“We believe there is an easier way to deploy workforce management solutions accessible to all contact centers, regardless of size. By joining forces with Puzzel we can continue to offer customers a full set of leading integrated contact center capabilities and become part of an organization with a sizeable presence across key European markets,” said Matt Hughes, CEO of U-WFM. “We look forward to partnering and working alongside the Puzzel team to provide our solutions across Puzzel’s broad customer base.”



“Companies today face the challenge of keeping top contact center talent, and employee engagement and resource planning have become key pillars in finding an optimal balance between happy employees and satisfied customers,” said Børge Astrup, CEO of Puzzel. “The acquisition of U-WFM addresses this challenge and provides all the key capabilities for modern workforce management wrapped in an appealing and easy to use interface. U-WFM also strategically expands our product suite, accelerates our expansion in the U.K. market and represents an exciting milestone in our mission to offer a best-in-class, integrated customer experience.”



“Engaging and efficiently deploying contact center agents is becoming an ever more important challenge for our customers. In U-WFM, we identified a strong business that was capable of solving this problem with a scalable and flexible software product offering designed to support organizations of all sizes,” said Mike Wilkinson, a Principal at Marlin. “U-WFM is supported by a great customer base that is diversified across multiple industries. We are excited to offer Puzzel customers a modern, integrated customer engagement platform purpose built for contact centers.”



About Puzzel

Puzzel is a leading cloud-based contact center software provider and was a pioneer in offering integrated customer engagement as an easily-deployed service. Today, the company combines omni-channel technology with artificial intelligence capabilities to provide comprehensive, end-to-end customer interaction solutions in an age of digitization. Puzzel was recognized as a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant report for Contact Center as a Service in Western Europe for the fifth consecutive year, reflecting its rapid growth, functional breadth, standards compliance, and commitment to customer service and support. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in six European markets including the U.K., Puzzel serves more than 900 customers across 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.puzzel.com.



About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $6.7 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company’s outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 160 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.