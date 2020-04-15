Spectrum Specialist Support one of London’s leading specialist commercial cleaning companies, today formally announced its strategy to help support the UK in preventing the spread of COVID19.

Spectrum is well equipped to support the nation with deep cleaning services. As standard Spectrum offers a full sanitising service with all Softwashing services and has helped to support schools, offices, government buildings and medical centres over the years. Spectrum is already assisting many companies with sanitising walkways, touchpoints, Entrances, Warehouse Floors, Supermarket trolleys and residential housing.



Spectrum is using a 3-stage Deep Cleaning Process. They can prepare the site, apply anti-microbial disinfectants and finish with a high temperature of 155 °c steam to combat the spread of covid19. For more information, you can visit their website here





Lucian Ivan, Managing Director, at Spectrum commented; “We are well equipped to support in sanitising and disinfecting. Our teams are authorised to wear PPE as standard across a lot of our works, so it seemed obvious to put all of our focus on helping our country during this time. With all planned maintenance we are offering our disinfecting services for free, this is helping to keep public areas clean. We are also disinfecting several residential blocks in London where cleaning contractors have had to close. We feel grateful that there is something we can do to help support the UK government in combatting this virus.”



Spectrum Specialist Support is a specialist London based specialist commercial cleaning company covering the full range of specialist cleaning services, ranging from abseil cleaning, render cleaning, doff cleaning, brick and stone cleaning.



For further information on carrying out disinfecting cleaning nationwide, visit https://spectrumspecialistsupport.co.uk/





