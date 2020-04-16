Encoded is a great company to work with, and like us they believe in combining exceptional customer care with innovative technology.

Encoded, a leading Payment Service Provider and pioneer of innovative secure payment solutions for contact centres, has announced a new partnership with Cambridge-based Omni-Channel Payments Provider, Cashflows. The partnership will leverage the knowledge and technology of both companies to enable safer card payments and help reduce the number of declined transactions for merchants. The proven expertise of Cashflows in maximising payment acceptance through more right-time sales, fewer declines and disputed sales, will strengthen Encoded’s ability to offer a range of secure automated payment solutions that support effective compliance management, improve customer loyalty and boost profits.



Rob Crutchington, Managing Director of Encoded commented, “Understanding why card transactions are declined can make a big difference to the bottom line. However, with over 40 potential decline codes to decipher, it’s a daunting and time-consuming task. Teaming up with a young, dynamic acquirer like Cashflows gives us the ability to facilitate faster card payments and help merchants navigate their way through the tricky issue of decline codes. This collaboration keeps both companies ahead of the curve. Customers can rely on brand-new architecture to build a tailored payment framework that meets their specific needs. In an ever-changing industry, we have found Cashflows to be quick to respond to us and to the demands of the marketplace. In Cashflows, we have discovered a like-minded partner and we look forward to a long and successful relationship.”



Jonathan Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer of Cashflows said, “Our research shows cash flow is a top priority for businesses everywhere and this means ensuring that payments are processed efficiently and ideally first time around. Our aim at Cashflows is to give customers all the right information they need to guarantee every transaction is a profitable one. Through our partnership with Encoded, we aim to take our capabilities to a whole new level by tapping into their unrivalled knowledge of the payments industry and their trailblazing technical and compliance initiatives. Encoded is a great company to work with, and like us they believe in combining exceptional customer care with innovative technology. Together, we will strive to raise the bar in an industry that has for too long put its customers second and failed to simplify the unnecessarily complex challenges they face.”



Encoded offers a range of card payment solutions designed to help organisations comply with GDPR, PCI DSS and the newly introduced Payment Services Directive (PSD2). The company’s complete contact centre payment suite includes IVR Payments, Virtual Terminal, Web Payments, Mobile Apps and the very latest PayByLink solution. Encoded’s secure payment solutions are designed to free up valuable contact centre agent time allowing people to focus on customer service, more complex enquiries and revenue generating activities. For more information, visit www.encoded.co.uk



About Cashflows

Cashflows’ payment solutions enable businesses to accept omni-channel payments from all major international card schemes, plus issue innovative prepaid products to customers. At the heart of the operation is a cloud-based platform, providing a flexible and scalable foundation for the company’s services. At Cashflows, decision-making is quick; development is collaborative, and staff are experts in their fields.



Cashflows is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority as an electronic money institution, and is a principal member of Visa, Mastercard and other major international card schemes. For more information, visit www.cashflows.com

About Encoded

Encoded is a leading Payment Service Provider and pioneer of new and innovative secure payment solutions for contact centres. Encoded offers a range of card payment solutions designed to help organisations comply with PCI DSS, GDPR and the newly introduced Payment Services Directive (PSD2).

Encoded’s solutions are trusted by many of the world’s leading brands including, Samsung, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Müller and Virgin, as well as a host of UK utility companies such as Green Star Energy, Severn Trent Water and Anglian Water.



Omni-channel solutions include:

• Agent Assisted Card Payments

• E-Commerce payments

• IVR Payments

• Mobile Apps

• PayByLink Mobile Payments

• Virtual Terminal Payments



