Many thanks to the Anderman team and our ceramics supplier for this act of generosity

International technical ceramics specialist, Anderman Ceramics Ltd, have been offered 200 high quality facemasks from one of their key suppliers.



The Anderman leadership team quickly decided to donate these to the local social care sector near where their UK offices are based in Kidderminster. Like many parts of the UK, the Kidderminster area has been suffering with lack of PPE supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Anderman Warehouse & Quality Supervisor Dan Vincent said “My wife works as a manager for Salutem Health Care Ltd, who have 4 homes in the local area catering for learning difficulties, and complex needs and who were in desperate need of such items.”



“On 14th April I delivered these masks, along with some boxes of chocolates to the central home. The staff were over the moon with the donation and were very thankful they had been thought of.”



Anderman Ceramics Managing Director John Verrier said “Many thanks to the Anderman team and our ceramics supplier for this act of generosity. In this challenging time every contribution to those less fortunate helps immensely.”



The masks will be distributed to 4 separate care homes within the Kidderminster area to provide much-needed resources to boost protection for staff and residents.



About Anderman Ceramics Ltd

Established in 1947 and its experience in sourcing, stocking and selling technical ceramics worldwide has positioned Anderman Ceramics at the highest levels of product and service quality. We offer an extensive range of standard technical ceramics products, as well as, custom - design components.

