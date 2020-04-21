We are doing everything we can to help, including taking the very practical step of providing no-cost licenses to hospitals for remote workers.

Imprivata Confirm ID for Remote Access licenses are being provided at no-cost to the NHS during the COVID-19 pandemic

London, England– April 21, 2020 —Imprivata®, the healthcare IT security company, is providing free-of-charge licences to the UK NHS and other healthcare organisations in Europe and around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, so that more healthcare professionals can work safely and remotely, while critical systems and sensitive patient data remain secure. The free Imprivata Confirm ID for Remote Access software will ensure healthcare workers in any location can access relevant hospital systems and patient data. Simple and speedy access can be provided to network systems, cloud applications, Windows servers and desktops, and other critical systems and key workflows.



Imprivata improves system and data security by enabling two-factor authentication. Convenient authentication methods, such as push token notification, can also be leveraged across workflows. Healthcare organisations can rapidly introduce security that is familiar, fast, and efficient for staff as new hospital facilities are speedily brought on stream and NHS returners and temporary staff join the workforce and need to get up to speed quickly to be most productive.



Dr Dan Johnston, MRes, RN, Clinical Workflow Specialist at Imprivata said; “In unprecedented circumstances we are committed to supporting the global healthcare community to get through this current emergency. We are doing everything we can to help, including taking the very practical step of providing no-cost licenses to hospitals for remote workers.”



“We have put together a simple license agreement providing unlimited licenses for all users regardless of whether they are currently using Imprivata. This will ensure that IT departments can act immediately without worrying about budgets and can mobilise staff at this critical time.”



Imprivata has already helped over 120 customers including many organisations across the UK and Ireland, including:

● Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust

● Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

● NHS Birmingham and Solihull CCG

● Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust

● NHS Telford & Wrekin CCG

● Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust



For more information on the scheme visit https://www.imprivata.co.uk/uk/covid-19. Imprivata customers should contact their usual account team for assistance.





