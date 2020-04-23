Stockholm, Sweden – Fiber optical connectivity specialists Pro Optix have launched two new series of Wavelength Division Multiplexers (WDM) called the Pro MINI high-density series and the Pro NANO ultra-high-density series. A WORLD FIRST solution with density at 300% and 600% greater than traditional multiplexer solutions the new next generation series allows users to significantly reduce their data center footprint whilst capitalising on next generation design features. World first achievements for the NANO series include the use of CS connectivity in a multiplexer, the possibility to fit 3 x 40 channels DWDM multiplexers within 1U and the possibility of the XL version to utilize all available 96 channels in a DWDM multiplexer within 1U, allowing a fibre pair to be split 96 times. Pro Optix have partnered with Senko to deliver this next generation in WDM technology with the patented CS technology.



The Pro MINI modular multiplexer series utilizes LC connectivity and can have up to 54 CWDM channels or 48 DWDM channels within 1U, the modular and fixed Pro NANO multiplexer series utilizes CS connectivity and can have up to 108 CWDM channels or 120 DWDM channels. Within 1U you can mix Pro MINI and Pro NANO modular cassettes and CWDM and DWDM, delivering an extremely flexible and scalable solution that can be installed and upgraded with quick-swap ability, and being passive requires no power. For smaller installations in branch offices both series can be wall mounted.



Tom Nordin, CEO at Pro Optix highlighted “The new Pro MINI and Pro NANO series multiplexers bring a new compact concept to the marketplace that delivers unrivalled density in a unique combination of flexibility. The major driver is to reduce costs through having a smaller rack space footprint but being able to split fibers at greater levels to allocate to specific services or customers is also a huge benefit and cost saver. It is a massively flexible and simple solution that allows you to mix LC and CS connectivity as well as CWDM and DWDM within 1U.” Adding “xWDM multiplexing was once seen as a complicated solution that required a team of experts, but that vision has changed. It is now understood that multiplexing is a simple way to quickly enhance how a business utilizes fiber effectively, and this is enhanced by the fact that the solution is passive and therefore requires no power. Although the design of the multiplexer is new, the components within the design are proven technologies, so customers can immediately have a robust and reliable solution”.



Pro Optix multiplexers come with extensive warranties, pre-sales support and technical support, and is manufactured under ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.



To watch a short technical animated video on the Pro NANO and Pro MINI series of multiplexers please visit: https://www.prooptix.se/en/products/multiplexers/



Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM)



By utilising Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) you have the opportunity to greatly increase the capacity of your fiber by multiplexing optical light signals on a single optical fiber. By separating out the fiber into different channels you can give many different services or customers specific dedicated fiber capacity, which is far more cost effective than obtaining many different fibers to achieve the same scenario. Read our full WDM guide for more information: https://www.prooptix.se/en/products/multiplexers/



About Pro Optix



Pro Optix provides a product portfolio that covers optical connectivity technologies from the core of your data centre to the very edge of the network. These include optical transceivers, fiber cabling, four series of wavelength division multiplexers, media converters, and MPO & MTP solutions for the international fiber market. With over a decade of experience and multiple business awards our fundamentals are around strong technical knowledge, provision of a first-class customer service with the right tools and ensuring solution due-diligence. Pro Optix are part of the Lifco Group.



