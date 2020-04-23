Netsweeper, a leading provider of solutions that deliver threat detection, productivity enhancements, and HR policy enforcement, has announced their new distribution partnership with Sigma Software Distribution. The partnership will see Sigma working to build channel-led sales of Netsweeper’s security products across EMEA.



Netsweeper has a suite of products to enhance productivity of remote workers, cyber security, enforce internet use policies, and solve BYOD challenges. Organisations are more at risk than ever from web-based threats, which result in lost productivity, network infection, legal liabilities, increased infrastructure costs and the loss of sensitive information.



Key for HR departments, operations teams and also corporate governance, customers can manage roaming laptops and devices with Netsweeper’s client filter application and enforce Acceptable Use Policies both on and off the network. They can also protect devices from access to malware sites and click through from phishing attacks.



Their products are managed from the Netsweeper platform, a single pane of glass application to view and manage the data being monitored and filtered. With reduced capacity in IT teams, this approach greatly reduces risks and increases productivity throughout the business by allowing faster detection of threats and downtime trends among users.



Netsweeper offers a free Productivity Assessment Profile that provides a detailed report of internet activity showing non-work related sites which have been visited, alongside malware, phishing, and non-approved or even illegal activity.



“We’re thrilled to be expanding our UK presence by partnering with Sigma. Our products align perfectly with their current expertise and we’re confident that by working together we’ll be able to grow awareness of Netsweeper in the channel and ultimately drive sales” said Perry Roach, CEO at Netsweeper.



Jane Silk, Managing Director of Sigma, said “we’re excited to have partnered with Netsweeper and are really looking forward to driving growth. As a leading cyber security and data management player, Netsweeper’s products are in high demand right now. Resellers can take advantage of this increased demand by working with Sigma to maximise every opportunity.”





About Sigma Software Distribution:

Sigma Software Distribution works with a diverse range of everyday, business critical and emerging vendors and gives resellers an accurate, efficient and competitive service. Vendors choose Sigma because they drive growth through a proactive approach, strategic outlook and long-term relationships. With teams dedicated to new business, sales, renewals and marketing, Sigma works hard to ensure vendor, reseller and end-user objectives are met.

Sigma continually invests in new technology and have recently launched a reseller gateway - gateway.sigmasd.com - where registered resellers can build their own quotes in 30 seconds.

www.sigmasd.com



About Netsweeper:

Founded in 1999, Netsweeper is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, with offices in the UK, Dubai, India, and Canada, plus additional distributors in Australia, the United States, Middle East and South America.

Netsweeper’s products

nFilter controls network usage and protects organisations from threats by managing their internet traffic. The Netsweeper platform is updated in real-time and protects users from unwanted web content, blocks web threats and enforces acceptable corporate use policies, allowing organisations to maximise efficiency and productivity.

nMonitor is a powerful content monitoring and reporting platform that helps protect at-risk employees. It works both online and offline, scanning internet content, desktop content and user-submitted data in real time. It further provides valuable insights via in-depth reporting into potentially harmful activities that previously went undetected.

Client Filter is a nFilter agent that works online and offline to protect roaming devices. Supports Windows, OSX, iOS, Android, Chrome devices.

www.netsweeper.com