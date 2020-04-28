To survive and stay relevant and agile, law firms and in-house legal teams have no choice but to embrace digital technologies and new delivery models

Belfast, April 28th, 2020 – Repstor, the Content Services and Microsoft 365 matter management specialist, has today announced a timely partnership with exciting new legal digital services start-up, Panoram. It will see Panoram implement Repstor Custodian for Legal™ for corporate legal departments and law firms anxious to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.



Panoram is a brand new digital services provider to the UK legal sector, which has brought forward its launch plans in response to intensifying enquiries via LinkedIn as word has spread about the company’s plans.



Panoram’s founders are respected experts in legal technology and legal practice. Rick Seabrook is a digital transformation leader and formerly a Partner at Accenture. Along with Panoram co-founder, Greg Wildisen, he launched the European arm of AI automation software company Neota Logic.



“We are establishing Panoram at a time of great disruption, from which a ‘new normal’ will quickly emerge: one in which old rulebooks are torn up and new ways of working are adopted,” Rick says, explaining Panoram’s vision to modernise professional services through digital technologies and new service delivery models. “To survive and stay relevant and agile, law firms and in-house legal teams have no choice but to embrace digital technologies and new delivery models.”



The imperative is to enable new digital ways of working immediately, and without disruption to everyday activity, he adds. It was this ethos that made Repstor the obvious technology partner for matter lifecycle management. Repstor’s Custodian for Legal platform – designed to run natively within Microsoft 365 (the new name for Microsoft’s Office 365 subscription service) – harnesses the investment legal teams have already made in the Microsoft 365 platform whilst transforming matter use cases such as document & email management, collaboration and matter lifecycle management.



“We’ve known of Repstor for a long time, and our visions and values are very closely aligned,” Rick says. “Too often legal teams have got in a mess trying to implement specialist IT systems which cost a lot of money and take an age to roll out, without ever really transforming operations in the way that’s needed. Like Repstor, we firmly believe it doesn’t have to be that way – particularly when established systems that are already widely in use – most notably Microsoft 365 and its inherent collaboration platform, Teams – offer everything legal teams need. It’s just a case of optimising the platform for everyday legal use via solutions like Repstor Custodian for Legal.”



The partnership with Repstor will see Panoram offer Custodian for Legal as its default matter management solution, linked to Microsoft 365. Under the value-added reseller relationship, Panoram will offer the full range of consultancy, build, execution/delivery and cloud/SaaS-based system hosting, depending on clients’ requirements. Panoram also provides eDiscovery solutions, via technology company Nuix, and broader digital strategy and transformation services for legal teams. It also plans to build additional applications on top of Custodian for Legal, for enhanced compliance and risk management.



Panoram’s impressive legal sector and digital credentials make the company an ideal value-added solutions partner for Repstor.



Greg Wildisen is a technology visionary who believes in a digital future for legal services. A third co-founder, Martin Bonney, is one of the world’s leading eDiscovery managed services experts with over 25 years’ experience gained in ‘magic circle’ law firms, eDiscovery service providers, and global consulting organisations. Other co-founders are yet to be announced and believed to include senior hires from the UK legal transformation sector.



“Our two companies are a powerful combination,” comments Sheila Gormley, Repstor’s Executive VP of Legal Solutions and co-founder. “What makes Panoram stand out in the market is its unique combination of law firm heritage, deep digital/technology expertise, and its independence – in that it is not owned by an IT vendor or by a law firm. Despite – or rather because of the current market conditions, this is a very timely alliance, and we are thrilled that Panoram has brought forward its launch, as the digital transformation needs of this sector are urgent, and mounting.”



Panoram’s preliminary web site, outlining its vision and proposition, can be found at https://panoramdigital.com/



