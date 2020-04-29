These leadership appointments will further strengthen the team and prepare Cirrus for the next phase of growth

London, UK, 29 April, 2020 – Cirrus, an award-winning supplier of omni-channel cloud Contact Centre Solutions (CCaaS) has announced two senior level appointments to its leadership team. Dean Cook joins as Finance Director and Bernard Ross joins as Customer Operations Director. Both industry veterans with decades of experience and knowledge, the appointments come just two months after the merger between Cirrus and TelXL, and will be key in supporting the company’s planned growth for 2020.

Dean Cook has been appointed Finance Director of Cirrus’ UK operations. Dean brings more than 20 years of finance expertise from PwC, KPMG and a range of rapidly growing SMEs, helping them to enhance shareholder value, and to architect profitable and sustainable growth.

Bernard Ross has been appointed Customer Services Director of Cirrus’ UK and North American operations. Bernard has over 30 years in the IT and telecoms industry, and has focused on VoIP and CTI for the last 20 years. Before joining Cirrus, Bernard was at Britannic Technologies where as Head of Operations, he led all hosted telephony and SIP deployments for customers.

Nikki de Kretser, UK General Manager, commented; “We are delighted to welcome Dean and Bernard to Cirrus, particularly at such an exciting time for our business after the recent merger with TelXL. We are continuing to execute our hiring plan and all new staff have responded really well to the new virtual induction process. These leadership appointments will further strengthen the team and prepare Cirrus for the next phase of growth.”

Cirrus is on course to significantly increase revenues and is working closely with its partner network to support customers during these unprecedented times. Cirrus is increasing headcount by over 50%.

As contact centre specialists selling exclusively through the channel, Cirrus partners with ambitious companies to help them achieve the dream of flawless customer experience.

Cirrus solutions combine best in class voice, email, chat and social media. With a cloud infrastructure, Cirrus operates on a real-time basis with unlimited scalability and the highest level of resilience and security. Cirrus implementations typically range from 5 – 1,000’s of users and customers benefit from the ability to unify resource across separate geographic locations (including homeworkers), leverage omni-channel capability and move to a single view of the customer.



Cirrus provides a range of automation and managed solutions including on-the-fly translation for voice calls, and managed Conversational AI (CAI) that support 24/7 operations while keeping costs low.



Cirrus has a broad range of experience across both the public and the private sector.



High profile clients include Virgin Trains, NHS, Clarks, FCA, CAA, LAA, Cafcass, and InsureTheBox.



