LuxDeco, the leading global luxury interiors platform, has posted record quarterly results for the second consecutive quarter.



Despite a challenging retail climate exacerbated by the outbreak of Covid-19, Jan-Mar 2020 proved an all-time record quarter for LuxDeco with a 119% increase in total sales YOY across both LuxDeco’s consumer division and LuxDeco Pro, the company’s trade sales division.



Furniture sales were up 175% with accessories and lighting sales up 42% and 320% respectively. The company saw an increase of 72% in users, a 67% increase in orders, and a 33% increase in average order value.



A recent British Retail Consortium/KPMG study found that over the three months to March 2020, sales of non-food items in the UK declined 13.0 percent on a total and like-for-like basis. This is worse than the 12-month total average decline of 6.1 percent.



Jonathan Holmes, Founder & CEO of LuxDeco, said: “Despite unprecedented challenges in the retail environment, the focus, determination, and innovation of my team has helped LuxDeco to deliver a second consecutive record quarter, with an improved product mix and strong new customer acquisition driving our growth.”



Six months previously, LuxDeco expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Jon Sharpe as Chief Creative Officer, Jonathon Warren as Commercial Director and Bastiaan Haghuis as VP Marketing. This has created a world-class team with extensive experience in marketing, e-commerce and technology from companies including Appear Here, Checkout.com, M&CSaatchi, Finery London, Worldstores and Dunelm.



LuxDeco has also recently launched major marketing campaigns including ‘Think Big, Shop Small’ an initiative to support small and independent design brands and artisans during the Covid-19 pandemic and the LuxDeco 100, a campaign to celebrate the world’s top 100 interior designers in 2020.



LuxDeco is the world’s leading luxury interiors platform which is changing the way people design and shop for their homes. Hailed as the "Net-a-Porter of interiors" by the Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph, LuxDeco is an industry disrupter providing an enjoyable and seamless journey for customers, from discovery to purchase, through customised suggestions, an unparalleled product offering and responsive customer service.



LuxDeco offers international clientele access to hundreds of the world’s leading interior brands, including AERIN, Bernhardt, Cire Trudon, Eichholtz, Kelly Wearstler and Ralph Lauren and has delivered tens of thousands of products to customers in more than 60 countries. Founded in 2012 by serial entrepreneur Jonathan Holmes, LuxDeco is redefining the luxury interior design experience, helping people around the world to live beautifully.



