Coffee specialists Rave, have seen a huge increase in customer acquisition during the Covid-19 outbreak, as more people turn to the web for essential products. Web traffic to ravecoffee.co.uk between March and April increased by 196%, revenues were up 118.77% and transactions were up 138.74%. Rob Hodge, Director of Rave Coffee said:



“We are surprised and delighted with the increase in traffic and during this period RAVE Coffee feel that it is important to support not only the local businesses that are unable to continue but also ensure that we provide the best services we can for our customers whilst keeping our staff safe” Hodge continued;



“We were already on a steady growth trajectory and were looking to acquire new premises in the medium term. However, to cope with the massive increase in demand we have been able to use the gym next door to our unit. This enables us to have the space we require and help one of our local businesses that are unable to open, with the cost of their rent.



We have also increased staff numbers on a temporary basis with employing an extra 5 members of staff 2 of which are the personal trainers from the gym who are obviously currently out of work during the lockdown period.”



Rave will continue to look for new premises whilst adjusting to the ‘new normal’ of the increase in business.



Rave Coffee was established in 2011 by Rob and Vikki. Their philosophy is to provide the best coffee to their customers at a reasonable price. They source coffee from all over the globe and roast it onsite at their roastery in Cirencester. Their mission statement can be summed up by the words on their packaging; “Quality beans. No jargon. No BS. Great coffee made simple”.



