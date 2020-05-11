Boomi provides Out-of-the-box Support for Amazon EventBridge, Offering Event Driven Architecture (EDA) Solution for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Boomi Customers



Chesterbrook, Pa. – May 11, 2020 – Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, today announced an integration with Amazon EventBridge and the Boomi platform, expanding its support for Event Driven Architecture (EDA). Amazon EventBridge is a serverless event bus that makes it easy to connect application data, integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) services. As an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner and a leader in integration, Boomi is the first iPaaS provider to offer out-of-the-box support for Amazon EventBridge and provides additional connectivity and integration capabilities.



As a result of this new integration, customers can now use the Boomi Connector for Amazon EventBridge as a source for their Amazon EventBridge integrations. This will allow customers to easily connect their new and existing Boomi integrations to additional AWS services using Amazon EventBridge while also providing customers a seamless experience for connecting additional, external data sources, including SaaS and custom apps, as well as on-premises and Internet of Things (IoT) data sources. In addition, customers already using Amazon EventBridge will be able to leverage Boomi's unique solutions in their EDA use case, including:



Customer Support

Security Operations

Business Operations

Application Monitoring

Directory Registration

Customer Data Updates



Amazon EventBridge simplifies the building and management of event-driven applications by taking care of event ingestion and delivery, security, authorization, and error-handling for you. You can choose an event source on the Amazon EventBridge console and select a target from the list of AWS services and Amazon EventBridge will automatically deliver the events in real-time. The Boomi Connector for Amazon EventBridge allows you to send any number of events (data) to your AWS event buses through Amazon EventBridge that can then pass those events to target AWS services. The Boomi Connector for Amazon EventBridge uses AWS Identity and Access Management (AWS IAM) to authenticate users to AWS. Through this connector, you can use a Boomi Integration process to CREATE the events in JSON format.



“Organizations are increasingly demanding more and faster data integrations – and Event Driven Architecture is no exception,” said Steve Wood, Chief Product Officer, Boomi. “With Amazon EventBridge integration, customers are able to drag, drop and quickly deploy interactions with one of AWS's most integral services in the data movement and EDA space.”



For more information, please visit aws.amazon.com/eventbridge and www.boomi.com.



About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi’s intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes, and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 10,000 organizations globally, the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.



© 2020 Boomi Inc. Dell, Dell Technologies, Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Molecule, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



Contact:

Elliot Harrison

Positive

eharrison@positivemarketing.com



Ines Mitsou

Positive

imitsou@positivemarketing.com



Special note:

Statements in this material that relate to future results, future hiring, and future events or investment are forward-looking statements and are based on Boomi’s current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “confidence,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will” and “would,” or similar expressions. Actual results, hiring, customer trends, and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the challenge of finding and onboarding new personnel, marketplace trends, ongoing management attention to the market, the uncertainties associated with technology changes and the development and release of new technology. Boomi and Dell Technologies assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.