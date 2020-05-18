London,England May 18th, 2020 – WallMarket Group is pleased to announce the official launch of the company's new corporate website at www.wallmarket.group, and to introduce Wallmarket’s core leadership team.



WallMarket Group is a payment solutions provider, with a key focus on digital currency. It offers innovative payment technologies, which empower users and enables them to cut out the middleman and taking control of their finances, bringing them one step closer to financial independence. WallMarket Group aims to become a significant player in Fintech and make digital currencies a part of everyday life.

“We are passionate about the power of technology and its ability to transform industries and markets, as well as the impact alternative financial services can have on the wider economy.’ Rupert Ireland, CEO of WallMarket Group.

WallMarket Group’s leadership team is an experienced group of entrepreneurs, investors, and business strategists, with over four decades of experience in both telecommunications and the financial sector.



After years of building businesses across the private sector and serving as board members and senior consultants at some of the UK’s major companies, their experiences inspired them to establish a company with a unique value proposition, which could challenge the banking establishment and offer a simple gateway into the fast growing digital currency market. They bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise.



Leadership Team



Wallmarket Group’s core leadership team comprises of experienced leaders that represent many years of industry experience in the Telecoms and Financial Sectors. The following bios provide overviews of each team members' experience and expertise.



Chris Gorman OBE: Chairman

Chris is a multi-award-winning businessman and entrepreneur who has a proven track record of taking start-ups from inception, to success, to sale. He helped found the mobile phone retailer DX Communications in the 1990s, taking the company from one unit to 190 outlets across the UK in just a few years, before negotiating its sale to BT Cellnet for £42m.

He went on to set up the e-commerce company Reality Group, which he grew from nothing and then sold to the home shopping giant Great Universal Stores within 14 months for £35m.





Chris is the recipient of several significant business awards, including Ernst & Young Scottish Entrepreneur of the Year, KPMG Business Leader of the Year and Glenfiddich Spirit of Scotland Businessman of the Year.



He was chairman of the Entrepreneurial Exchange in Scotland for three years and was inducted into the Exchange’s hall of fame in 2003. He received his OBE in 2005 for

services to business, holds an Honorary Doctorate in Business from the University of the West of Scotland, is a Professor of Business at Glasgow Caledonian University and serves as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.





Rupert Ireland: CEO, Board of Directors



Rupert Ireland has over 20 years of experience in the energy, financial services and technology sectors. His first-hand operations knowledge and significant business relationships – including serving as a principal of the private equity and merchant banking alliance Gladstone Global since 2016 – are vital to the successful direction and execution of any business in the Blockchain world.

Rupert is also currently the CEO of Blue Eagle Lithium, an early-stage mining exploration company in the USA with assets in Nevada. He was previously part of the takeover of a publicly listed US oil and gas firm, having become its CEO in 2014. He has also been involved with oil and gas projects in the US, including drilling programs. His other experience includes roles as Head of Trading at Carax (now Tradition), and Sales Trading at City Index, with clients including JP Morgan, Citibank and top hedge funds. Rupert brings a wealth of experience and potential contacts to any business venture and combines a strong work ethic with a happy nature.



Lance Stevens: Director of Operations, Board of Directors



Lance is a business leader with exceptionally broad experience gained from working at senior level across a wide range of disciplines, as well as building and developing businesses for himself and others in the UK and worldwide.



Lance was the founder of Orange Ventures, Orange’s £100m investment arm.

He was also responsible for launching the first virtual mobile operator in China and

for writing and implementing the mobile development plan for the Republic of Lebanon.

For over 20 years Lance has supported, advised and led privately held technology businesses,



Focusing on increasing value and growth. Combining a deep understanding of technology with a talent for commercial insight, Lance has had a significant impact on countless ventures. Originally trained as an electronics engineer, Lance holds an MBA from the University of Portsmouth.





Noel Vella: Chief Financial Officer (CFO)



Noel Vella is a Chartered Accountant who trained with PricewaterhouseCoopers. He has over twenty years’ hands-on experience in the London investment management sector in regulated entities, holding senior financial, operational & compliance roles. Noel acts as a business consultant to a variety of firms; he is particularly active in assisting start-ups and entities looking to scale up their businesses.



Noel has previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Clive Capital, a commodity hedge fund that peaked at over $5 billion AUM. He was one of the founders of Chirin Capital, an Asia equity long/short hedge fund, and served as Chief Operations Officer there from 2005 to 2010. Noel holds a number of non-executive directorships in various jurisdictions.





Management Comments

We are very fortunate to have assembled a team of this caliber," commented Wallmarket Group’s CEO, Rupert Ireland. "My own years of participation in the financial services, and technology sectors have taught me the vital importance of first-hand experience when it comes to successfully moving early stage companies into operation. I'm looking forward to working with our core team, as we take action to implement our roll out program and look to secure key partnerships needed to move this company forward.



Rupert Ireland, Chief Executive Officer

On behalf of the Board,





