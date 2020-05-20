Mailbird has announced its new feature, the calendar that makes the popular email client even more comprehensive, allowing its users to manage not only emails, documents, and tasks, but also events.



Mailbird is a desktop email client for Windows known for its high usability, multiple-account support, wide functionality, and integrations that include management of documents, messengers, video meetings, and more. Many people switch to Mailbird after Outlook and emphasize its better usability and features.



Mailbird's Calendar offers a new way of managing events. It lets you not only add and edit meetings, send invitations, and use other matter-of-course features, but also easily unite all your calendars from any provider in the same interface, without any compatibility issues. The calendar also has a convenient sidebar view that lets you create events alongside viewing your mail to make the process even smoother and error-free.



"The Mailbird Unified Calendar is a game changer in that:

#1 It's built into your email client with Mailbird. No more toggling between so many different apps, like one for emails and another one for calendars.

#2 It unifies calendars into one place, much like how we have unified contacts, folders, and inboxes.

Everything in one place. All your calendars. One App." --Andrea Loubier, Mailbird CEO



The feature includes:

- Adding new calendars

- Importing existing calendars from any provider

- Managing events and invitations

- Different types of events: one-time, recurring, all-

day, etc.

- Notifications

- Sidebar view



The feature is already available for all Mailbird's users in the latest app version. For more information on Mailbird, visit Mailbird's website.



Mailbird was created in 2012 as a Sparrow-inspired desktop email client for Windows and became one of the most successful startups in the category with a 102% average year-over-year revenue growth since 2013. Mailbird has been repeatedly awarded as the best email client by reputable media, such as IT World, PC World, Windows Report, and others.



It is a constantly-developed email client with regular new feature releases that are highly appreciated by users. In April, Mailbird announced a 12-week sprint for new features, wherein, besides the Unified Calendar, other updates like Advanced Search and Moving Emails Between Accounts have been released, and more features are expected until the middle of June.





Press contact: Christin Baumgarten

Email: cb@getmailbird.com