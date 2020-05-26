London, 26 May 2020: Indorse, the leading enterprise SaaS platform for IT-focused recruiting, hackathons, and upskilling today announced the launch of its industry-leading CTO roundtable, Sustaining a High Performing Software Engineering Team.



The world we live in today has been irreversibly upended, with significant disruption to economies, healthcare systems, and the workplace. With the latter, many business leaders must consider how to effectively manage the long-term transition to the new world of work. While the current disruption has accelerated changes that have been well underway for more than a decade, many leaders are left questioning how to productively and quickly move forward. This radical new approach to working not only impacts how organisations are onboarding new employees, but how they are supporting their development and success as well.



The roundtable aims to explore the main factors impacting the effectiveness of a high-performing engineering team, particularly in light of the changing world of work. The focus will be on documenting the tangible strategies from the best engineering teams in the world and illustrating how participants can take those learnings and adapt them to our unique situations. The roundtable will explore multiple examples from several different teams to see what factors contribute to their historical and current success.



The discussion will be facilitated by Gaurang Torvekar, who manages the tech team at Indorse. He has more than a decade of experience building high-performing teams and bringing about lasting organizational change.



“Our new roundtable has been developed with our clients’ challenges in mind,” said Gaurang Torvekar, CEO Indorse. “The purpose of this virtual event is to provide leaders interested in the mechanics of high performing software development teams, as well as challenges that are adversely affecting them during the current environment.”



Torvekar concluded, “Being able to build a high-performing engineering team is critical in this day and age and is arguably the key difference between successful and failing technology companies.”



Current industry hot topics to be discussed include Hiring and Retention, Upskilling, Leadership Tactics, and Defining Performance, among others.



To register for the webinar, Sustaining a High Performing Software Engineering Team, please go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sustaining-a-high-performing-...

