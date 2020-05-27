As part of an initiative to support the reopening of Shopping Centres, Offices, Food and Beverage (Restaurants and Bars) Cafes, Show Homes, Cinema Operators and much more. Why Media is pleased to announce a partnership with SSC to provide Safe Space Certification and provide supporting communication material and literature to highlight that property owners and managers have taken every step to eradicate COVID 19 from their space.





During periods of change, it is essential to adapt and support customers' needs to help drive footfall and deliver a safe space to visit, work or enjoy. We are pleased to announce this partnership ahead of openings in Southern Europe and a further roll-out of openings in the United Kingdom in June 2020. Mr Michael Salter, Sales Director at Why Media explains "SSC is one of the most recognised bodies in Europe delivering effective safety and security solutions, this initiative allows us to support clients and get behind the property industry here in Spain and the UK. The dynamics of property management is continuing to change, and our researchers are looking for ways to help Shopping Centres, Housebuilders and Office owners deliver solutions".





Why Media is a leading design, marketing and digital communications partner that pride themselves on long term relationships with their clients. The business has been working with many of the world's leading property companies including ACAI Group, Savills, O&H, Blue Whale, Bovis Homes, Kaye & Carey and Goldschmidt & Howland to name but a few.





