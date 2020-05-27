A new technology could be at the centre of getting much needed dental practices back to work. Novaerus, is a portable unit that disinfects the air in the room where it is placed, reducing the amount of airborne bioburden including harmful pathogens and bacteria.



Currently dentists are closed with provision for patients with only the most urgent needs.

The system works in three easy steps

1. Place the unit in any room and turn it on.

2. Air is drawn in by the internal fan, where contaminants are rapidly and safely destroyed at DNA level by a patented, ultra-low energy plasma technology.

3. Clean air, free of all harmful contaminants, is then returned to the room.



Novaerus reduces the levels of airborne pathogens, in turn reducing surface bacteria, infections and odours, making dental working environments much safer for clinicians and patients.



The technology has been independently tested to reduce MS2 Bacteriophage, a surrogate for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), by 99.99%. It is also proven to reduce other pathogens and airborne bacteria, including measles, influenza, C-diff, mould spores, dust mites, and pollen.



Although hand hygiene and surface disinfection are seen as the international gold standard for infection control in healthcare environments, the quality of the air that circulates within these places has long been overlooked.



This is especially relevant in dental practices, which were ranked the most damaging work environment to a person’s health by the Business Insider .



Using data from the US Department of Labour’s database of occupational health risks, 6 of the top 7 spots were occupied by dental professions, including dentist, dental hygienist and dental lab technician.



Sean Brennan, UK Business Director at Eschmann Technologies explains: “Cleaning the air is a fundamental component of managing infectious outbreaks especially in dental practices, where the air circulating within the surgery will be heavily contaminated – a

result of the aerosols created by the high-speed instruments used in routine treatment. COVID-19 has highlighted to the world that measures are urgently needed to minimise cross-infection and Novaerus provides this missing element.”





The technology is available in three configurations – the largest takes in 900 cubic metres of air in an hour, the smallest 80 cubic metres. The units can be free-standing, or in the case of the two smaller units, wall-mounted or placed on any surface, and can be used in clinics, reception areas, bathrooms, and staff rooms to provide healthier, cleaner air.



Dental environments are frequently exposed to high levels of contaminated indoor air from aerosol generating procedures that are conducted daily. Ultrasonic scaling, tooth extractions, implant surgery, and root canals all generate pathogenic fusions of saliva, blood, plaque, tooth debris, and gum secretions, which all carry risks of contamination and infection.



Sean added: “The risk to human life as a result of this global pandemic has never been so stark. Novaerus employs a non-selective, rapid killing technology, offering a unique and safe solution to kill airborne viruses 24/7. We want to keep dentists and their patients safe and help them get back to work as quickly as possible.”



Developed and manufactured in Ireland by Irish based Novaerus, the air disinfection units are compliant with EU regulations.





