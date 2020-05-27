New capabilities from Upland help enterprise companies improve revenue team performance and accelerate value realization for customers.



AUSTIN, Texas, May 27th — Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) has announced enhanced product innovation across its Enterprise Sales & Marketing (ESM) Cloud designed to make complex B2B buyer journeys simpler, smarter, and more connected. The Spring ’20 release heightens user simplicity, unlocks rich insights from analytics — including Salesforce Einstein and Tableau — and provides greater collaboration capabilities across the entire revenue team in order to increase performance.



“Every Chief Revenue Officer and revenue leader is looking for ways to improve sales execution and revenue retention in an extremely challenging business environment,” said Patrick Morrissey, SVP and GM of Upland Enterprise Sales and Marketing. “Upland pioneered the Customer Revenue Optimization category and our Spring ’20 release extends that vision, while our customer outreach programs help enterprise B2B sales and revenue teams build pipeline, improve win rates and connect content to buyer journeys in order to accelerate sales velocity.”



Maurice Goodman Senior Director, Sales Enablement at CenturyLink added “Our sales and revenue growth is driven by the increasing scale of our digital selling platform comprised of Upland and a few key vendors, which ultimately supports our sales and marketing community’s ability to deliver value across the entire buyers' journey.”



Features of the Spring ’20 release includes:



Altify Account Planning: Flexible account grouping options customizable to the way you sell; out of the box integration with Tableau and Salesforce Einstein analytics to measure pipeline development, plan progress and coach the right behaviors; new solution templates and insight map sharing enhances collaboration and scales best practices.



Altify Opportunity Management: Integrated decision criteria to improve deal qualification, new integration with Tableau and Salesforce Einstein to help revenue leaders and teams visualize data and trends on win rates, deal sizes and instrument overall pipeline health.



Kapost Content Operations: Enhanced UI and unified content gallery simplifies searches for internal and external content, new integrations with Veeva, Airtable, Sprinklr, and Hootsuite streamline content processes, as does improvements to task catalog and idea notification rules.



Qvidian Proposal Management: Team collaboration improves questionnaire response quality and aligns users, while enhanced assignment workflows allow for greater control and efficiency.



RO Innovation Reference Management: Improved insights into adoption and revenue impact through Upland Analytics, and an interactive reference nomination grid to allow for search, sort and filter capabilities. Added availability of education and training services through the Upland Reference Management University program to help drive best practices for new and existing users.



Further, Upland has also partnered with Forrester Research, Inc. for a four-part webinar series entitled Synchronizing Revenue Teams to Accelerate Sales and Increase Customer Value, which will include the following events:



June 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET|4:00 PM GMT: Content Strategies That Deliver Value in Modern Buying Experiences. Register here.



June 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET|4:00 PM GMT: How Account-based Strategies and Maturity Corresponds to Better Revenue Results. Register here.



June 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET|4:00 PM GMT: Customer Empathy: The Hallmark of the Modern Sales and Marketing Team. Register here.



July 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET|4:00 PM GMT: It’s Time to Embrace Digitally Immersive Selling. Register here.



To learn more about Upland ESM’s latest product releases or to request a demo, please visit our website.



About Upland Software



Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in enterprise work management software. Upland’s four enterprise clouds enable thousands of organizations to engage with customers across key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. All of Upland’s clouds are backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.



UK media contacts:



Elliot Harrison

Positive

020 3637 0640

eharrison@positivemarketing.com



Ines Mitsou

Positive

020 3637 0640

imitsou@positivemarketing.com