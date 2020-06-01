Ruler Analytics, a specialist conversion tracking solution, is the latest technology provider to become a Google Partner, with the two businesses working closely to simplify conversion tracking for Google Ads users.



Ruler’s marketing attribution solution helps marketers close the loop between sales revenue and marketing spend. The partnership will help bring Ruler Analytics to a wider audience of Google Ads users to improve the quality of their reporting via Ruler’s automated conversion tracking.



A recent survey by Ruler Analytics on the Fundamentals of Digital Marketing Reports revealed attributing sales revenue to marketing activity as the 2nd largest challenge marketers face when building effective reports, behind applying insights to the data.



The announcement marks the culmination of several months of planning and collaboration, with Ruler Analytics developing an automated solution for Google Ads customers to easily attribute both offline and online revenue to their marketing campaigns within Google platforms.



Speaking about the partnership, Adrian Blockus, Head of Strategic Partnership Development for the UK and Ireland at Google said “We’re pleased to have Ruler Analytics on board as a Google Partner. The team has the product knowledge, advanced technology, insight and most importantly, the right people needed to help their customers manage and optimise effective Google Ads campaigns.”



Ian Leadbetter, Director at Ruler Analytics said, “Ruler Analytics has been a Google Technology Partner for several years, and we’re delighted to build on our relationship with this latest partnership.



“Thousands of digital marketers are already benefiting from our solution to help optimise their ad spend, and we’re excited to work alongside Google in educating more Google Ads users on how offline conversion tracking can evidence the effectiveness of their campaigns and improve campaign performance.”



“We have some innovative developments for our product to share and look forward to sharing these with Google’s customers over the coming months.”



Ruler’s technology has been adopted by marketing professionals around the world, serving a wide range of industries including digital marketing agencies, financial and professional services, travel and hospitality, education, health and beauty and high-value e-commerce.



For more information on Ruler Analytics integrations with Google Ads, visit www.ruleranalytics.com



Ruler Analytics is a visitor level multi-touch marketing attribution product for forms, phone calls & live chat, evidencing every step a visitor makes in their journey and matching revenue back to the source. By closing the loop between sales revenue and marketing activity, Ruler’s platform provides a single point of truth to identify which campaigns drive revenue, allowing organisations to make meaningful decisions to optimise marketing spend.



Ruler integrates with analytics tools, CRM and other products, to 'close the loop' between leads and revenue, providing insight where you need it most.



