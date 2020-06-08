Our environment is critical but complex with a huge set of documents. Repstor allows us to navigate that complexity with confidence

South African deployment marks first project for freshly minted partnership between Repstor and Cloud Essentials



Belfast, June 8th 2020 – Repstor, the Content Services and Microsoft 365 matter management specialist, today announced that leading South African law firm Adams & Adams is deploying Custodian for Legal™, the specialist legal matter management solution. It follows the formation of an alliance between Repstor and Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Essentials.



Cloud Essentials is a leading provider of cloud migration and information governance solutions to enterprises throughout the UK and EMEA, with extensive experience in delivering solutions to large customers, including law firms, banks, insurance companies and government agencies.



Adams & Adams, a law firm with over 600 employees, has built a longstanding relationship with Cloud Essentials. When it wanted to replace its aging on-premises document management solution, the law firm asked for guidance. After evaluating the market, and having selected Office 365 as their preferred solution, it became clear that only Repstor could offer an affordable, intuitive and fully Microsoft Office 365-integrated matter management platform.



“Custodian for Legal has outstanding functionality – it is a class above the other products out there and it integrates so seamlessly with Outlook that our users barely know it is even there,” explains Colin Short, CIO, Adams & Adams. “It also allowed us to standardise our processes across practice areas, saving significant time and money.”



Custodian for Legal enables Adams & Adams to track, trace and retrieve documents in an instant. For a firm that sends and receives somewhere in the region of one million emails per month, that transparency and speed is crucial. It also ensures that lawyers can work securely from their phone or laptop with minimal configuration and no need for costly and complicated VPNs.



“Our environment is critical but complex with a huge set of documents. Repstor allows us to navigate that complexity with confidence,” adds Colin. “As we move through the deployment, we have been greatly reassured by Repstor’s ability to meet deadlines within budget – they have been brilliant since day one and give us a personal service often lacking in other vendors.”



“Our aim is to enable our customers to leverage the value of the entire Office 365 solution stack so partnering with Repstor makes perfect sense,” comments Chris Hathaway, director of cloud and governance at Cloud Essentials. “Adams & Adams is a great example of how law firms can take advantage of solutions such as Custodian for Legal to make matter management cost-effective and seamless. Moreover, it is well suited to both law firms and in-house corporate legal departments, which is a market we hope to target together.”



“At Repstor, we want to partner with the best in their fields, such as Cloud Essentials,” comments Sheila Gormley, Repstor’s Executive VP of Legal Solutions and co-founder. “Together we can bring an affordable, end-to-end, fully integrated matter management solution to new markets in South Africa, UK and beyond.”







About Repstor

We are the matter lifecycle management specialists for Law Firms and Legal departments. Custodian for Legal™, our Microsoft 365-based document, email and matter lifecycle management system, is relied on by legal teams across the globe. Its collaboration and document management capabilities, optimised for legal users, harness the familiar interface of Microsoft Outlook and other popular Microsoft 365 applications including SharePoint and Teams, reflecting the way people instinctively communicate and share content with clients and colleagues.



More at www.repstor.com and on Twitter @Repstor1



About Cloud Essentials

A Microsoft Cloud Accelerate Partner with over 20 years’ experience in delivering archiving and eDiscovery solutions, Cloud Essentials helps enterprises prepare for the cloud, make a smooth migration, and get the most out of their investment going forward. With a service portfolio that includes planning, training and migration, underpinned by a strong security and compliance capability, Cloud Essential’s goal is to help enterprises achieve tangible cost savings and efficiencies without risk.



Learn more at www.CloudEssentials.com.



About Adams & Adams

Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm which specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services. With more than 200 professionals specialising in various legal and technical disciplines in intellectual property law, commercial and property law, and litigation, it proudly represents many of the world’s largest corporations and organisations, as well as small to medium-sized companies.



