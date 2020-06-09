ROSELAND, N.J. and MANCHESTER, UK – June 8, 2020 – Sectigo, a leading provider of digital identity management and web security solutions, announced that the company’s IoT Identity Manager has won the Best IoT/IIoT Solution in Europe award. The prestigious SC Awards Europe are hosted by SC Media and judged by an extensive panel of cybersecurity officers, scientists, and executives across industries.



The Sectigo IoT Identity Platform removes the complexity associated with securing and authenticating connected devices so that enterprises can protect their IoT infrastructure in a way that is scalable, cost-effective, and easy-to-manage. The solution enables IoT OEMs to build strong identity and security solutions into their devices. This ensures that only authenticated and legitimate devices connect to the network, blocking malicious intrusions and protecting devices within enterprises and critical ecosystems, such as industrial automation, medical, automotive, and consumer electronics—all of which present extraordinary risks to life and critical infrastructure if compromised.



SC Awards Europe judges stated in their summary that Sectigo IoT Identity solutions “give businesses and manufacturers the inherent advantages of device network transparency, compliance, and assurance that their devices and products are secure and legitimate using PKI.” They also noted that Sectigo provides an “innovative approach to hybrid environments,” and “a solid IoT identity platform that simplifies the complexity associated with securing and authenticating connected devices,” adding that it is an “interesting product that enables digital certification at the product layer.”



The Sectigo award nomination highlighted two case studies, including the use of Sectigo’s IoT security platform by WiMAX Forum. With Sectigo’s IoT Identity Manager, WiMAX Forum was able to utilise PKI for its 4G telecommunications ecosystem, enabling airlines, airports, air traffic control, aviation companies, and authorities to deploy the AeroMACS (Aeronautical Mobile Airport Communication System) across their devices and servers. Through this initiative, all actors can now exchange secure communications without the risk of malicious interference.



“Winning an SC award is no small achievement. This recognition reflects Sectigo’s ability to deliver highly relevant IoT solutions for both enterprise and embedded use cases—and further motivates our global team to continue delivering innovations that protect device identities within critical ecosystems,” remarked Alan Grau, VP of IoT/Embedded Solutions at Sectigo. “We congratulate our peer finalists, Barracuda, Claroty, Nozomi Networks, and Tripwire, for their important contributions to this space.”



More information about the SC Awards Europe 2020, read the full award summary or watch the award ceremony video www.scawardseurope.com (see IoT/IIoT category at 13:45).



