Enables Enterprises to Manage SSL/TLS and Private Certificates at Scale from Within Their ServiceNow Portal



ROSELAND, N.J. – June 9, 2020 – Sectigo, a leading provider of automated digital identity management and web security solutions, has integrated its award-winning Certificate Manager platform with the popular cloud-based digital workflows platform ServiceNow. The new Sectigo Certificate App for ServiceNow enables security administrators to manage hundreds or even thousands of SSL/TLS and non-SSL (private) certificates across the enterprise from within the ServiceNow portal, taking advantage of ServiceNow’s IT workflow automation and management.



Sectigo’s ServiceNow integration enables enterprises to enforce cryptographic strength, maintain compliance, and future-proof their businesses while minimizing costs. The new Sectigo Certificate App for ServiceNow offers a core communication and integration layer that facilitates integrations between ServiceNow and Sectigo Certificate Manager, a complete management console for easily managing PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) certificates at scale by automating the issuance, discovery, renewal, revocation, and replacement of digital certificates.



With the Sectigo Certificate App for ServiceNow, IT teams can manage large inventories of certificates in the ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) portal and automate the end-to-end lifecycle of certificates at scale. The app offers IT teams new efficiencies in managing digital certificates, including:



Issue, revoke, replace, and renew SSL and private certificates without leaving the ServiceNow dashboard.

Import organization and department data, along with existing SSL and private certificates from Sectigo for seamless certificate configuration.

Request SSL and private certificates and optionally associate them with a Configuration Item.

Enforce certificate request approval workflows in ServiceNow for users and administrators.

Centrally catalog, view, and report on all certificates across the enterprise.

Create workflows in ServiceNow and integrate with Incident, Change Management, and other IT service management processes.

Automate the renewal and synchronization of certificates.



“Many enterprises rely on ServiceNow to centrally manage workflows across all IT services and technologies in their environments,” said Lindsay Kent, VP of Product Management, Sectigo. “Issuing and managing SSL/TLS certificates from a Certificate Authority should work seamlessly from within the ServiceNow portal. Sectigo has taken an innovative approach to deliver our apps with the ServiceNow flow designer engine, enabling us to inject certificate management into ServiceNow’s rule-based workflow control.”



This embedded approach offers myriad efficiencies. For example, ServiceNow users can create workflows so that the platform will automatically create tickets when certificates are close to expiring, ensuring that the company’s engineers do not miss the renewal action.



Availability



The Sectigo Certificate App for ServiceNow includes two components: Sectigo Certificate App – Connector and Sectigo Certificate App – Spoke (free). Available today, the components can be downloaded directly from the ServiceNow Store. Sectigo Certificate App for ServiceNow supports all SSL certificate types and is interoperable with all leading devices and operating systems.



For more information, download the Sectigo ServiceNow Data Sheet or visit the ServiceNow Store.





