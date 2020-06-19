The Coronavirus Restaurant Survey, undertaken globally last month, has published its findings following analysis from over 10,000 responses from both consumers and industry professionals.



The results give stark insight from frontline workers regarding their employment and how they see the future of the industry with over half of restaurant professionals anticipate the financial situation will worsen over next six months.



Concerns for the future of the restaurant industry are evident with 86% of industry workers fear restaurants will not reopen after the crisis and 23% believe an entire overhaul of the industry is required with only 27% believed their governments provided adequate support for the industry.



When it comes to employment those of those currently employed 72% still fear losing their jobs because of the pandemic.



Rebuilding stronger is a priority for the industry and 65% of those surveyed said chefs would play a vital role in reinventing the restaurant business particularly when coupled with the findings that 69% of consumers stated they would rely on safety measures taken by restaurants, more than relying on measures taken by governments.



Ways in which the industry will rebuild were varied with 69% of respondents called for improved business models, 48% called for better unemployment benefits, 42% for extra support and stimulus packages from governments and 23% called for a complete redesign of the industry.



The survey was conducted by Fine Dining Lovers, the gastronomic platform by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, with the collaboration of Gronda.eu who distributed the survey across their own network of chefs, offering insight and data from industry sector workers and is part of an emergency advice initiative Turning The Tables, hosted on their online platform, bringing together some of the brightest and boldest voices of the global hospitality industry to discuss the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic offering insight and advice.



“This solid data will allow restaurant owners to understand the impact of lockdowns and habits of consumers allowing much more educated decisions when looking at adapting business models.” says Ryan King of Fine Dining Lovers.



Link:

https://www.finedininglovers.com/article/turning-the-tables-...



Full media kits available on request.



Krista Booker

Fourteen Ten Agency Ltd

krista@fourteenten.com

0207 352 0101