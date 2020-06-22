"Zach, the service was second to none, you were always available. Having that contact and relationship with you really helped, moved the process along

ETSC, specialists in technology company sales and equity investment, brokered the sale of Cyber secure to Glemnet Ltd. The deal completed despite Covid-19 and helped Glemnet in becoming a leading provider of cloud communications by adding security and GDPR products to its IT services for SME’s and the public sector.



Cyber Secure, a provider of cyber security and risk mitigation to SME’s, was founded in 2013 by Jorge Geddes. He felt he had taken the company as far as he could and was looking for an acquirer that could help grow the business via investment, economies of scale, new markets and complementary products.



Jorge first approached Zach Dogar of ETSC in November of 2019. “It was apparent that Jorge wanted an acquirer that would offer resources and investment, as well as being an organisation that was focused on growth”, said Zach. “Synergy is very important in deals such as these”.



ETSC generated a lot of interest from many private investors and acquirers, but it soon became clear that Glemnet Ltd offered Cyber Secure the best fit. The deal was completed on the 5th June 2020 despite a short delay due to Covid-19.



Jorge was very pleased with the service offered by Zach Dogar and ETSC commenting:



"Zach, the service was second to none, you were always available. Having that contact and relationship with you really helped, moved the process along and made me comfortable about where the future lies”. Watch a full client interview here.



Jorge Geddes, Founder of Cyber Secure, commented:



“Glemnet’s acquisition of Cyber Secure provides a great growth opportunity for both our businesses through the expanded service offerings for our clients.”





“Cyber Secure offers an exciting opportunity for Glemnet to strengthen and expand its current service offering in endpoint security products, services and training, GDPR provisioning and vulnerability and penetration testing”, says Neil Linter, Founder and CEO of Glemnet. “With a range of long-standing clients, the acquisition of Cyber Secure supports Glemnet’s strategy for growth and in it becoming a leading provider for cloud communications, IT and security products, services and support for the SME and public sector markets”.





About ETSC



ETSC is an M&A practice and business brokers specialising in the sale of technology businesses and equity investment.



Press Contact:

zach@etsc.co.uk

LinkedIn Zach Dogar

01865 819 865