Astreea's Pedal-Operated Design Coupled with Seamless Style Makes It the Go-To Sanitiser Dispenser



As pandemic restrictions are being eased throughout the UK, businesses are finding it difficult to locate and purchase much needed hand sanitiser dispensers. This gap is being filled by a new source: Astreea, a unique pedal-operated dispenser developed and manufactured by ARSAT, an aerospace company. Astreea's stainless steel, tubular design allows for faster production, helping to meet the nation's high demand.



Astreea's sleek all-metal construction and hands-free, foot-pedal operation is what initially got the attention of Joby Cronkshaw, Managing Director of Evo Lifestyle Products, the exclusive UK distributor of Astreea.

" We knew from the first time that we saw the Astreea that it was the perfect solution to solve one of the many challenges thrown up by the ‘new normal’. Its design is not only durable and attractive it actively encourages usage with the novel at-distance application method. This increased usage is a win-win for everyone and helps create safer working and living environments. Since launching in the UK demand has been high and increasing every day but due to the significant capacity available with the manufacturer, we have managed to maintain inventory levels."



Learn more about the Astreea sanitiser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPLrhL7H_Q4



The Astreea dispenser is different from typical plastic wall or post-mounted products. Its seamless steel body and mechanical operation make it almost indestructible. Units are maintenance-free, arrive fully assembled, and use any hand sanitiser product, making them an ideal solution during these uncertain times.



The high-end stylish sanitiser seamlessly blends into its surroundings. Bold and modern, it could easily be mistaken for a piece of art. Our customers want a dispenser that would complement their surrounding aesthetics rather than distract from them.



Astreea's many virtues have made it an easy choice for businesses as lockdown eases.

• 12 month warranty

• Anti-theft

• Hands-free

• Genuine usage increase where installed

• Medical stainless-steel construction

• Developed in an aerospace factory

• No electrical outlet needed

• Visitors see you are proactively making site safe

• Highest quality materials

• Universal use, can be filled with any hand sanitiser



About: Touchless, fully mechanical and made entirely from medical stainless steel, this revolutionary dispenser requires no assembly, electrical outlet, or maintenance. Astreea is designed for both indoor and outdoor use, making it ideal for any public space.



The Astreea® pedal hand sanitiser is distributed by Evo Lifestyle Products, if you would like more information please contact info@astreeauk.co.uk or visit https://astreeauk.co.uk/.



