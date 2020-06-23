Full-funnel digital ad agency Routes 4 Media are excited to announce their new acquisition of specialist web design and development firm Funnel Famous as part of their ongoing plans for expansion. Routes 4 Media has gained the support of an impressive roster of clients, generating revenue and creative new solutions for brands globally.



Using their proven tried and tested strategies to help these clients achieve their goals, Routes 4 Media is always ready to go above and beyond for the businesses they work with, and the results speak for themselves. Meanwhile, Funnel Famous has a global presence which includes a diverse client set, but the company also stands to benefit greatly from the boosted resources which Routes 4 Media are able to provide.



Likewise, Routes 4 Media benefits from acquiring Funnel Famous, and while Funnel Famous will remain a separate brand, the synergy the acquisition brings is sure to be a positive step for both brands.



“We are delighted to complete the acquisition of Funnel Famous, after months of negotiation,” says Ben Keighley, Managing Director of Routes 4 Media. “The business perfectly compliments Routes 4 Media as an agency, as well as being very successful in its own right.”



This move is, of course, made all the more impressive due to taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit many businesses hard, preventing them from developing in the way they would like. Despite this, Routes 4 Media have continued their own upward trajectory by acquiring a company which will enable them to future proof themselves whilst moving ahead with their plans for the coming year and beyond.



“Despite the current pandemic, we’re still growing,” adds Ben. “This acquisition is a key part of that growth.”



Find out more about Routes 4 Media at the official website https://www.routes4media.com.



Contact details:

Ben Keighley / Managing Director or Routes 4 Media & Funnel Famous

ben@routes4media.com / 020 8720 6992