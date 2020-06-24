Hello,



I’m issuing an announcement on behalf of tap global - tap, the world’s first truly unified crypto banking - bridging the gap between crypto and fiat currency. It’s a big deal for personal finance.



They launched to the public at the start of the pandemic (24 February 2020) and this is the official media launch and first press announcement.



Founder and CEO Arsen Torosian is available for interview all day Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 June and by appointment thereafter. At just 26yrs old and a former games developer, he has an interesting back story on how tap was created.



A couple of news/features angles:



Launching a business at the start of a pandemic

Profile feature on 26yr old Arsen Torosian

As we ease up from lock-down we enter a world of change with an increased digital focussed - social distancing, working remotely, increased card/hands free payments and a changing landscape in personal finance

Industry comment from Arsen on recent Wirecard scandal or any crypto-related matters



Please do get in touch for further information and I’m happy to facilitate interview requests. My mob: 07935 863114.



Many thanks

Nicola



PRESS RELEASE



Wednesday 24 June 2020



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE





BRIDGING THE GAP BETWEEN FIAT AND CRYPTO CURRENCY



Tap leads the way in Fintech Revolution with one stop shop for simplifying crypto





tap, the world’s first truly unified crypto banking app that launched to the public on the 24th February 2020 is the only company in Europe currently operating a MasterCard regulated to hold customers' crypto. Regulated to trade and store customers' digital assets by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, tap is in essence, bridging the gap between traditional and non-traditional currency. This allows both seasoned and new crypto traders to not only access funds quickly but also pay day-to-day expenses using their crypto assets via Mastercard. A revolutionary approach to personal finance.





Tap.global is paving the path to facilitate this transitioning economy by combining modern banking with crypto trading through their multi-coin e-wallet. The Tap app users in the EEA have the option of adding the Tap Prepaid Mastercard that is linked to the user’s account, the user can choose any crypto asset or cash balance held to fund the purchase with their tap Prepaid Mastercard.





With over 5k customers already using the app, the tap account comes with multiple crypto and fiat wallets and have access to real time crypto trading with numerous exchanges. All assets are held securely in multi signatory insured “cold storage” wallets or as segregated electronic money accounts with the tap e-money partner.



Arsen Torosian (26yrs), tap Founder / CEO, said:



“Crypto needn’t be on the opposite end of the financial spectrum. With a growing market landscape and positive outlook for cryptocurrencies, what we do is combine the legacy of traditional banking with the allure of the crypto market to allow customers to easily access their crypto and use this as an additional or alternative method of personal finance.





“We are the only app with a Mastercard operating in Europe enabling users to instantly transform digital assets into wealth. The crypto tide is happening, and financial institutions who ride the wave could come out on top.”



tap currently supports three cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC and three fiat currencies: US Dollars($), EURO, pounds sterling(£), In the future tap will expand these supported currencies to any cryptocurrency with a daily traded volume of $1m+ and the top 14 fiat currencies supported by the card scheme.





-ends-





For all media enquiries including interviews and image requests, please contact: Nicola Cutler, Citrus Ornge on: nicola@citrusornge.com mob: +44(0)7935 863114







For further information please visit: https://www.tap.global/



Whitepaper: https://www.tap.global/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/TapGlobal-...



@tapofficial1







Notes to Editors:



Fast Facts:



· Consumers have started using cryptocurrencies on several merchant services and the monthly average has grown from $9.8 Million in 2013 to $190.2 million by 2018.



· Cryptocurrencies are receiving unprecedented levels of attention from new investors, with the global crypto market projected to grow with a CAGR of 32%.



· Tap’s primary and initial aim has always been to simplify crypto and general personal investment and also now offers foreign exchange for travellers.







Tap Global Ltd.



Tap Global Ltd (tap) is a Gibraltar company providing clients with real time trading of crypto assets utilising multiple exchanges from one APP. The multi crypto and Fiat wallet structure of tap coupled with bespoke designed proprietary middleware solution allows TAP to facilitate trades efficiently and seamlessly. tap officially launched to the public in February 2020.



Arsen Torosian – Co-Founder / CEO



Arsen (26yrs) started software development at the age of 14yrs. From the age of 16yrs, he moved into app development focusing on iOS, and built a successful app development company from the ground up. In 2012, one of his developed apps became a top three downloaded game in the USA and won a 2012 Hack Battle by TNW. Arsen then took a keen interest in cryptocurrencies and became a broker and trader of Bitcoin. He sold his successful brokering company shortly before starting the Tap project.





This prepaid Mastercard is issued by Transact Payments Limited pursuant to a licence by Mastercard International. Transact Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.



Tap Global Limited (Tap) is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with license No. 25532.











Nicola Cutler

Media Relations Manager

Site: www.citrusornge.com

Email: nicola@citrusornge.com

Mobile: +44(0)7935 863114









Performance Marketing, Tech and Publishing

Citrus Ornge are very proud to be listed in The Times and Sunday Times as a Best places for business: Brighton

We are also pleased to be part of The Skills and Talent Manifesto, which is a collective commitment which addresses our community’s aspiration to make Greater Brighton the best place in the UK for anyone to have a fulfilling career in the digital sector.