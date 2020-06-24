Using Imprivata Confirm ID meant staff didn’t need to use physical tokens to gain access. This enabled rapid deployment of the solution

London, England – June 24, 2020 —Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, provided free of charge licenses for its Identity and Authentication management solution for remote working, enabling Coventry & Warwickshire Partnership Trust to deliver secure home working capabilities to more than 4,000 frontline care providers and back-up staff.

Imprivata Confirm ID™ for Remote Workers has enabled the Trust to quickly and efficiently provide two-factor authentication for secure remote access to key systems and sensitive data. Users were able to self-enroll their mobile devices from any location. Employees simply downloaded the Imprivata Confirm ID application from the Apple App Store or Google Play and were asked to enroll in the app when using the remote access gateway.



The deployment started ahead of the national lockdown announcement in March, when Coventry & Warwickshire Partnership Trust decided to get ahead of events and prepare for staff to work safely from home – in a way which would enable them to continue to deliver their vital services to the public without interruption. Secure remote access to all clinical, finance and office systems was needed from employees' own laptops and devices.



Yusuf Bhayat, IM&T Technical Operations Manager at Coventry and Warwickshire IT Collaborative said, “Our task was to provide full remote access to Trust facilities, not just for the clinicians, but for all staff, to all the systems, folders and documents they needed to do their jobs when working safely from home. Imprivata Confirm ID enabled us to deliver this all over a weekend ahead of the impending COVID-19 lockdown. Imprivata Confirm ID has literally been a lifesaver.”



Jaswinder Sian, Front Office Services Manager at Coventry & Warwickshire IT Collaborative Trust said,

“Using Imprivata Confirm ID meant staff didn’t need to use physical tokens to gain access. This enabled rapid deployment of the solution as we didn’t have to procure, configure and distribute physical tokens for more than 4,000 employees which would have severely slowed down the process and put people at risk.”



Primary care clinicians and admin staff alike readily accepted the solution and the new ways of working as they proved so simple to adopt. The feedback from clinicians is that they can successfully conduct surgeries, hold online consultation sessions, prescribe and have prescriptions printed. There have been no breaks in service to the public.



Dan Johnston, MRes, RN, Clinical Workflow Specialist at Imprivata commented; “At Imprivata we have been primed to support the NHS during the COVID-19 emergency. Working with the team at Coventry and Warwickshire has demonstrated just what can be achieved with our technology. The proven ability to work remotely and securely, and provide continued services to patients, will surely open up many possibilities for harnessing technology going forward, not least, telehealth and remote consultations.”





About Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust

Coventry & Warwickshire Partnership Trust provides a wide range of mental health and learning disability services for people of all ages in Coventry and Warwickshire, and community physical health services for people in Coventry.



It provides inpatient, community and day clinics, as well as specialist services, to a population of about 1 million people living in Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull. The organisation now delivers services from over 60 locations and employs more than 4,000 staff.





About Imprivata

Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcare’s unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem.



For more information please visit: www.imprivata.co.uk





