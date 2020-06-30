Real Salvator Mundi LLC, announces sale of Mundicoin, its signature cryptocurrency/artwork, to Amundi Asset Management, Europe's largest asset management company and in the top 10 worldwide.



Created by artists Elliott Arkin and Marc Lafia in 2017, Mundicoin represents a unique approach

to “using the blockchain to reset the art market’s perception of what a new ephemeral work of

art might be in the age of social and computational media,” according to Artnet art market

analyst Tim Schneider. As both a work of art and cryptocurrency, Mundicoin is “rattling the cage

loudest,” Schneider said.





Arkin and Lafia launched their Mundicoin project following the record-setting sale of Leonardo’s

“Salvator Mundi” for USD$450 million in 2017. The themed currency was introduced via Arkin’s Real

Salvator Mundi, an online store that offers an array of products featuring the public-domain

image of Leonardo’s now-celebrated painting, from t-shirts and panties to playing cards and a

“DIY restoration kit.”





Lafia, a conceptual artist specializing in new technologies and participatory art, immediately saw

the potential for a Salvator Mundi-themed blockchain artwork. The Mundicoin “is an artwork

that is its own value,” Lafia said, “able to transcend the art world’s closed system.”

Soon after Arkin and Lafia initiated the Mundicoin project, leading blockchain developers like

crypto thinker and consultant Daniel Coffen and other financial investors in the blockchain

space expressed interest in potential partnerships that could indeed galvanize continued

dialogues on value creation and the issuance of fiat currency.





According to Arkin, “Marc and I quickly realized that growing a cryptocurrency to the potential

as a valuable financial and art vehicle that Mundicoin presented could be best facilitated by

handing the reins over to a powerhouse company like Amundi Asset Management. With its

enormous monetary expertise, the firm is exactly what is needed to actualize the project

beyond our wildest dreams. The sale will now allow Marc to continue developing new

computational platforms, while I can focus on developing the Salvator Mundi brand plus.”

Arkin concluded, "Selling Mundicoin to Amundi at this time has left us with a feeling of great

success as artists." Lafia added, "We wish Amundi Asset Management the best in the future

with Mundicoin and hope they are able to grow its value to beyond the Leonardo painting from

which it was inspired.





Arkin has trademarked Salvator Mundi in several different trademark classes thus owning the "brand" and will belaunching new products this Fall. Meanwhile, he and Lafia are considering other art

cryptocurrencies (after a period to not compete with Mundicoin) and participatory arts projects

in the future. Although the terms and conditions of the Mundicoin sale are under a

confidentiality clause in the agreement, the artists are free to re-enter the crypto field as long

as any future works do not cause any confusion with Mundicoin or Amundi Asset Management.



Real Salvator Mundi is the nom de guerre project of artist Elliott Arkin. Created on

November 17, 2017, two days after the historic auctioning of the painting attributed to the

Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci for just over $450 million dollars. Real Salvator Mundi is

a work of art, a conceptual practice in the exploration of value and worth. Real Salvator Mundi

creates Salvator Mundi (TM) products inspired by and as a lasting reflection on the Salvator

Mundi story.

Arkin's work has been exhibited widely throughout the US and Europe and is included in the

permanent collections of museums such as the Louvre’s Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris,

MAMAC museum in Nice, the New York Public Library and the New York Historical Society, The

Flint Institute of the Arts in Michigan and Mead Art Museum at Amherst College. In 2014,

Arkin's work was the subject of a major solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern and

Contemporary Art (MAMAC) in Nice, France.





Amundi Asset Management is a French asset management company. With 1,653 trillion

euros of assets under management (AUM) at the end of 2019, it is the largest asset manager in

Europe and one of the 10 biggest investment managers by AUM in the world.

Founded on January 1, 2010, the company is the result of the merger between the asset

management activities of Crédit Agricole (Crédit Agricole Asset Management, CAAM) and

Société Générale (Société Générale Asset Management, SGAM).Amundi Group has been listed

on the Euronext stock exchange since November 2015. In legal terms, Amundi Group owns

Amundi Asset Management, as well as several other subsidiaries in the asset management

sector, notably CPR Asset Management (CPR AM)[ and BFT Investment Managers (BFT IM) in

France. In 2016, Amundi Group announced the acquisition of Pioneer Investments, UniCredit's

asset management subsidiary.[7] The two entities merged in 2017.





Amundi is involved in a range of investment management activities





Marc Lafia is an American artist and filmmaker whose work emerges with network culture as

it changes our relationship to knowledge, ourselves, our memories, and our bodies, from one of

representation to presentation, and from contemplation to new modes of embodiment,

producing new subjectivities and new ways of going in the world. He has been exhibited at the

Walker Art Center, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Tate Online, the ZKM, the Centre

Pompidou, Anthology Film Archives, International Film Festival Rotterdam, The Minsheng

Museum of Art in Shanghai, The Shenzhen Sculpture Biennale 2014 and again at the Whitney

2018. He has taught at Stanford University, the San Francisco Art Institute, Art Center College of

Design in Pasadena, Pratt Institute and Columbia University. His books Image Photograph

(2015) and Everyday Cinema (2017) are published by punctum.