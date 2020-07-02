Nuxeo Insight is a powerful tool that we can place in the hands of business users to leverage AI to create new value for their organisation

Leading Content Service Platform (CSP) enables the deployment of personalised machine learning models with new UI for Nuxeo Insight



July 2, 2020 – With organisations struggling to unlock the potential of AI within their business, Nuxeo today announced the debut of a new, low-code user interface (UI) for Nuxeo Insight, its artificial intelligence (AI) service that enables companies to use their own data and content to train custom machine-learning (ML) models.



Nuxeo the cloud-native Content Services Platform (CSP), has launched the new interface to allow business users to easily create, train, deploy and administer personalised machine learning models. The interface offers a guided and intuitive point-and-click experience, and users can also easily deploy and administer these models in production use cases.



“For most organisations, custom machine learning models have remained the exclusive domain of data scientists. However, with our entirely new, low-code interface, any organisation can attain the same valuable business outcomes as those with AI experts,” said Chris McLaughlin, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Nuxeo.



A lack of AI capability is widely-acknowledged in many industries. Recent Nuxeo research revealed that 57% of UK Financial Services (FS) workers felt there is a shortage of AI talent and expertise in their organisation. 45% of respondents said that their organisation’s inability to adopt AI quick enough was already impacting their day-to-day activities, while 13% said this was one of the main challenges facing UK FS in 2020.



Nuxeo’s new user experience walks users through the step-by-step process of training and deploying customer machine learning models, enabling organisations to quickly and easily:



• Select the various values and data types they want the new model to populate

• Apply different parameters for predictions

• Select the appropriate content and data for successful model training

• Perform any necessary renditions or transformations



Nuxeo Insight’s new UI includes a dashboard that provides real-time updates on the training process and outcomes. It also enables organisations to easily administer their custom ML models, allowing them to quickly promote new models into production and to actively monitor the performance of their models over time.



With the new UI, users can even compare the performance of different ML models or different versions of the same model. The overall goal is to provide an intuitive, easy-to-use environment that enables Nuxeo customers to continuously improve the performance of their ML models.



“Success in AI is about more than technical talent. We believe the secret is in understanding what specific business outcome you are designing for and then being able to intelligently select the right data and content to train your model for this outcome,“ said Eric Barroca, CEO at Nuxeo. “We believe Nuxeo Insight is a powerful tool that we can place in the hands of business users to leverage AI to create new value for their organisation.”



To learn more about Nuxeo Insight, click here.



-ends-



About Nuxeo:

Nuxeo, developer of the leading Content Services Platform, is reinventing enterprise content management (ECM) and digital asset management (DAM). Nuxeo makes it easy to build smart content applications that enhance customer experiences, improve decision making, and accelerate products to market. Its cloud-native, low-code platform has been deployed by large enterprises worldwide. Customers like Electronic Arts, TBWA, ABN AMRO, and CVS have used Nuxeo's technology to transform the way they do business. Founded in 2000, the company is based in New York with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.nuxeo.com.



For further information:

Paul Allen / Sarum PR

paul@sarumpr.com / 07515 199 487