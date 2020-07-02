“As someone who had chronic back pain for the last 12 months, I’ve been putting into practice your advice and it is already making a difference.

With increasing numbers of home workers sitting at their dining room tables or on their beds to work, Alexander Technique teacher Helen Ball has created a simple new system called Desk-Life, to show how we can all prevent or reduce back and neck pain.



11 million home workers have reported increased pain and Kent business owner, Helen Ball wanted to do something to help people through this unique situation as home working looks to stay through 2020 and beyond.



With no face to face treatment options because of Covid-19, Helen Ball had to think quickly how to continue her work. She used her newfound time in lockdown to create a step-by-step video course that can reduce back and neck pain for homeworkers all over the world.



Helen now 41, suffered from acute back pain in her 20’s and 30’s but since she has been practicing and teaching The Alexander Technique, she no longer suffers and has been inspired to share this with others.



Desk-Life is a new video course for people to work at the best, at their desk. Six simple videos demonstrate how to sit, stand, rise from your chair, set up both a seated and standing workspace and take a break.



Lessons are designed to be repeated regularly and none take more than six minutes to complete. The course is available online and includes access to a private Facebook group where Helen goes live each week to answer any specific questions.



Rachel Escott, Desk-Life member said: “As someone who had chronic back pain for the last 12 months, I’ve been putting into practice your advice and it is already making a difference. I am much more conscious of how I can make good changes and I managed to sit for a much longer zoom meeting this morning then I have for a while. Thank you! I am recommending Desk-life to my friends.”



Helen Ball, AT your best move said: “I moved to Kent last year so I could create my own Alexander Technique practice from my garden workshop. Lockdown forced me to think about how I could keep helping people in pain without physically seeing them. As more and more people were reporting increased problems it motivated me to think differently as well as getting over my fear of making videos. Too often we’re left thinking there is nothing we can do when we get back or neck pain; but my experience taught me that small changes can have a big effect. I have been receiving feedback from people across the world that Desk-Life is helping them and it is a real dream come true to have such an impact on people’s daily lives.”





For further information about Desk-Life please visit www.atyourbestmove.co.uk



Notes to Editors:

To find out more, for interviews and enquiries contact Helen Ball, helen@atyourbestmove.co.uk

+44 7966 458 206



Hurting from home: 11 million home workers in pain, May 2020

https://www.bupa.com/newsroom/news/hurting-from-home



Back pain is already the most common form of disability in the UK, accounting for 11% of the total disability of the UK population. https://www.england.nhs.uk/blog/charles-greenough/



Journalists are invited to contact for a discounted offer for your readers for the Desk-Life online course.



About AT your best move

Helen Ball, MSTAT is a Society of Teachers of the Alexander Technique (STAT) registered teacher. STAT is the largest professional association of Alexander Technique Teachers worldwide. Described as ‘impressive, long-lasting, and with no side effects’ by a back-pain study published in The British Medical Journal, the technique is still relatively little known with only a few thousand teachers across the world. Since Helen began practicing it six years ago, it has had remarkable results and she has not had to see an osteopath since 2015.



At your Best Move combines six years or learning and practice into six simple videos that can transform your life through removing back and neck pain associated with our working and standing postures.

www.atyourbestmove.co.uk