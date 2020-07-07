They say necessity is the mother of invention – we always wanted to create a secondary line long before the pandemic.

Sabina Motasem has launched The Green Collection – a new fashion line, all made in London, all fantastic luxe quality and all vegan and completely sustainable, launching with six beautiful wedding dresses. Prices start from only 975 GBP, and compliments the higher priced Couture Collection (1,950 – 3,500 GBP), while offering an affordable, sustainable option for the cost-conscious bride.



Like everyone, lockdown has been a challenging time for Sabina Motasem, who have re-evaluated their priorities on how best to operate to ensure the health and safety of all their customers and staff. They have launched an e-shop where all their dresses are now available to buy online and have chosen to not re-open their Islington boutique to continue keeping everyone completely safe.



You can rest assured that even though they aren’t meeting physically, customers will still receive their signature personal touch! They also offer a home delivery service where brides can try on the dresses at home and complimentary virtual appointments.



Sabina Motasem have been busy during lockdown, they delivered just under 1,400 scrubs and 2,000 masks to NHS and healthcare workers. Recently featured in the Evening Standard, Red Magazine, BBC Radio London and This Girl Is On Fire (Andrea McLean's blog, presenter of Loose Women). Read their blog post out later this week on what it was like to conduct a carefully social-distanced photo shoot during this new Covid-era!



“They say necessity is the mother of invention – we always wanted to create a secondary line long before the pandemic. The lockdown shut down a whole season of weddings [including my own!]. We saw a growing need for luxe, sustainable and affordable wedding dresses and it’s taken a really long time to find the perfect fabrics that met our high quality couture standards. It wasn’t easy, but it’s great to be able to present them to the world now! As weddings begin again, in a new wat, brides are re-evaluating what they want from their day.” Sabina Motasem



Sabina Motasem is a multi-award-winning fashion label, with a cult following of timeslessly chic, cool brides since its conception in 2007. Loved and sought-after by brides from all over the world for their ultra-modern luxury and uber-sexy -style



Photo credits: Photography by Roger Wooldridge, styling by Rebekah Roy, Make up by Birute Thomas, Hair by Duboux, hair accessories by Victoria Fergusson