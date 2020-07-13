Excel Networking Launch New Website

Excel-Networking.com has been updated with a brand-new look, user-friendly navigation and all-new content relating to Excel’s products and services

Excel Networking Solutions – the copper and optical fibre cabling infrastructure provider – has launched their new redesigned and revamped website, which helps its customers navigate and access product information. The new website, which has the same URL as the one it replaces (www.excel-networking.com) has been designed to offer a comprehensive experience, including compatibility with multiple browsers and mobile devices.

Excel-Networking.com has been updated with a brand-new look, user-friendly navigation and all-new content relating to Excel's products and services to help customers find the information they're looking for faster.

Tracey Calcutt, Marketing Manager, commented, “The new Excel website has been designed specifically with our customers in mind. We have taken on board feedback from our partners to develop a more dynamic, visually enhanced website, which boasts a library of new content about our product portfolio, easier access to our resources and downloads as well as improved navigation and structure – on desktop, tablet and mobile devices.”

Excel Partners can still log into the Excel Partner Area from the new website, where they can apply for the 25-year warranty, apply their company branding to various documents and access a comprehensive library of images and artwork files for their own marketing purposes.

Tracey continued, “We’re immensely proud of our new website and we’re excited for our customers to finally be able to enjoy it after many months of development. The goal was to build a functional, seamless browsing and educational experience, whilst at the same time allowing our customers to immerse themselves in our brand and content.”

Excel have streamlined their new website, with it now being available in English, French and Spanish. The international websites are a mirror of the English content, to ensure that all customers can enjoy the same level of expertise when browsing the website.

Tracey concluded, “The website redesign demonstrates our commitment to our global customer base, transforming their digital experience when browsing the Excel website. We will continue to add new features, content and functionality to ensure our website stays on top of its game.”

To see the new Excel website for yourself, head over to www.excel-networking.com.





