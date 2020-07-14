13/07/2020 – Mobilise Cloud, today announced acceptance into the robust Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program.

The AWS MSP Partner Program recognises and validates leading APN Consulting Partners that are highly skilled at providing full lifecycle solutions to customers. Next-generation AWS MSPs can help enterprises invent tomorrow, solve business problems, and support initiatives by driving key outcomes.

AWS MSPs provide the expertise, guidance, and services to help you through each stage of the Cloud Adoption Journey: Plan & Design > Build & Migrate > Run & Operate > Optimise.

The AWS MSP Program validation process consists of a rigorous multi-day onsite audit performed by an independent, third-party auditor and aims to confirm the partner’s ability to provide next-generation managed services and capabilities in cloud architecture, automation, optimisation, and management to their client’s AWS environments.

The use of a third-party validation audit brings value to participating APN Partners and AWS customers, who can confidently identify qualified AWS MSP Partners.

Successfully completing the audit ensures AWS MSP Partners are experts on all AWS products and features, and that their business processes are best-of-breed, ensuring they are capable of delivering the high level of customer focus Amazon is known for.

Quote from James Carnie CTO at Mobilise Cloud. “I’m very proud of the team. We have worked for over a year to ensure we could evidence how we meet the very high level this accreditation demands. We take great pride in innovation and customer service and with our MSP badge we can easily evidence we meet the Gold Standard for this”.

By migrating to and building on Amazon Web Services (AWS), companies around the world are redefining what’s possible. The explosive growth of technology solutions available from AWS and AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners, combined with the need for faster and more agile solution development, raises many questions for companies seeking to modernize their business.

The AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program was created to help customers identify validated APN Consulting Partners skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration, and deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their customer’s environments.

AWS MSP Partners are fundamental to helping customers take advantage of the AWS Cloud.



The MSP programme covers the way in which Mobilise delivers all of its managed service offerings including, Cloud Infrastructure and Security, Kubernetes, Serverless, Data Analytics and Voice solutions.

About

Mobilise Cloud helps its customers transform legacy applications and services by the adoption of Hyperscale Public Cloud platforms, including serverless and voice-based computing. This results in lower costs, more agile software deployments and increased security. Mobilise helps organisations upskill staff, so they can create their own ‘Cloud Centre of Excellence’.

Mobilise works with organisations in the Public and Private sector with customers such as DVLA, Adur and Worthing Council, Hodge Bank and many more.

