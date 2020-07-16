The number of academies in existence throughout the UK has increased, and we are pleased to announce that the UK200Group member firm’s share of this market has followed suit and has also increased. The total figures were released to the member firms at our UK200Group Academies Webinar that took place on 2nd July.



Thursday 16th July 2020



Over the past nine years, the UK200Group has tracked their collective member firms market share in the academies sector amongst England’s market totals. Historically, year on year there has been an increase in academies. This year is no exception, with England’s primary academies showing an increase of 421 schools (7%) in addition to Multi Academy Trusts (MATs) up by 113 (4%). Within the Academies sector overall the UK200Group now holds 14%, which has increased from 12% in 2019.



Andy Malpass, Chair of the UK200Charities & Education Group which encompasses the Academies Forum, expanded on the UK200Group’s involvement in the Academies sector:



“UK200Group member firms continues to provide invaluable support to the academies sector; the breadth and depth of expertise provided has contributed to a growth in the percentage of academies now serviced by group members. Academies nationwide are benefitting from the professional support network and sharing of technical knowledge, which the group facilitates, providing a national as well as local perspective on current issues.



The group continue to provide invaluable sector update training to members and our Academies Training Webinar was a great success.”



There was equally positive feedback about the organisation from Academies member Carrie Jensen from Forrester Boyd who chaired the UK200Group latest Academies Audit & Accounting webinar:



“It is fantastic to see an increase in the number of Academies UK200Group member firms act for. There is a wealth of experience and knowledge within the group, and it is invaluable that this can be shared across member firms.”



UK200Group has 19 member firms that audit over 1200 academies including 166 MAT’s. This equates to 14% of registered academies in England. Our connections with the Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA), Department of Education (DfE) and Insight Training regularly provide knowledgeable experts who share their skills with our Academies training attendees. At UK200Group, we provide a platform for all our member firms to keep in contact, share information and insight on a non-compete basis so that our members can Build Better Together.



