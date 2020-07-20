Following the disruptive weeks of lockdown, one of the many creative ventures that came out of the imposed quarantine the whole world was subjected to, was an exciting new initiative called ZaZaBoom!



This new-found creative and philanthropic business, set up by fashion designer and creative director Karen Brost Whyte, sees a family-inspired venture borne out of their London lockdown, with a core focus on fundraising to support the frontline workers and NHS UK staff saving lives, initially through making and selling face-masks.

With her 2 lively children at home, Karen set herself the task to channel her and their boundless creativity, and went to cut the first pattern of a face-mask – a pattern which then served as the basis from which she stitched and sewed thousands more, with her whole neighbourhood joining in and dusting down their sewing machines to keep up with demand.

The masks were each a labour of love, made by hand from fabric swatches, which were sold to customers worldwide who were seeking some joy in gifting, while also looking to support a good cause. The two elements became inseparable.





While the sewing machines whirred and batches of finished masks were brought to Karen’s front door by the kindness of the volunteers; parcels took off for delivery around the world, and a thought started to take hold of her creativity – to make this family-driven brand a format which could expand to more products, broadening the reach and the good deed to raise more funds for charities in crisis, in perpetuity. An initial target of raising £10K for charity in the 10-week lockdown was achieved… so why not go further?

ZaZaBoom! has now expanded to include a range of fashion and lifestyle products in Capsule 01 – characterised by the designer’s vibrant, hand-drawn illustrations. Each product in this debut collection bears one of four signature prints (Bombshell Girls; Gatsby Girls; Martini Extra Olives; and The Crown Jewels), and every item is made-to-order, made in the UK and delivered in the UK within 4-5 days.



WE CREATE TO DONATE

Philanthropy remains a fundamental cornerstone of this venture, and as the concept of giving with purpose evolves with each mask or product purchased, donations go to charities devastated by the economic aftermath of COVID-19. For the first 200 days following the brand’s launch, 100% of all profits will go directly to the charities to raise money to buy PPE for NHS frontline workers. Over time, Karen anticipates that future support will go towards the growing number of homeless and jobless, and those in need of local food banks.



THE FACE-MASKS

All ZaZaBoom! masks are hand-made by Karen and her team of dedicated, local, London-based volunteers. It costs approximately £3.40 to make each mask, which includes the fabric, lining, elastic, shipping, and a few more pennies for thread and needles. That leaves a profit of £21.60 from each purchase going straight to the designated charity, as long as masks are necessary.





CHARITY INSPIRED

ZaZaBoom! will always donate 25% in perpetuity, of all company profits to the ongoing fundraiser, supporting charities in need that have been adversely affected as a result of the coronavirus.

“The reason that this project is even possible is that I am custom-making products to order. I retain no stock, and I can design and manage the business from my dining room table with the help and kindness of local volunteers,” says Karen, founder of ZaZaBoom. “It’s just something that I’m enjoying dedicating my time, my talents, and my heart to. Over the course of the past three months, ZaZaBoom has ticked every one of my emotional boxes as a mum, as a creative, as an entrepreneur and as a friend. The combination of kindness, connection, creativity and community, and the inclusion of people from all walks of life, has enriched me and changed me for life. My own family is also massively benefiting emotionally from this project, and that for me is a win-win.”



