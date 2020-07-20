there is a growing realisation of the challenges associated with ‘free’ apps

Sales of secure mobile comms surge as government and defence sector staff move to longer-term home working



London, 20 July 2020: Armour Comms, the leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has seen a 35% surge in license sales for its Armour Mobile solution. The new sales have come from both new and existing customers extending their number of licenses. Six significant new customers have signed up since the beginning of the year. In addition, Armour has also welcomed several new partners and is developing further enterprise-scale capabilities; working closely with a major systems integrator, Armour Mobile will scale to 100,000s of users.

David Holman, Director at Armour Comms said; “We have seen significant orders from several governments around the world, amounting to around 5,000 additional users. As well as increased interest from the ‘security conscious’ sectors that we would expect, we’ve also seen a marked increase in queries from private sector enterprises.

“Our recent webinar outlining the shortfalls of using consumer grade apps for business, and how much better protected organisations are when they use a purpose-built, secure comms app was very well received. The webinar attracted over 200 registrations from organisations in the finance sector, indicating that there is a growing realisation of the challenges associated with ‘free’ apps, and acknowledgement that to remain compliant with industry regulations (and GDPR), companies need to protect personal and sensitive corporate data, even when people are using their own devices working from home.”

In addition to seven new appointments already made in 2020, Armour is currently going through a recruitment drive to fill a further six outstanding vacancies in its development team. The new roles will strengthen further the team’s ability to deliver innovative new features due in the next few months.

This surge in first half performance comes on the back of Armour Comms’ first round of outside investment of £2million from external investors, BOOST&Co, closed earlier this year, and an increase in revenue of 100% in 2019.

NOTES TO EDITORS



About Armour Comms

Armour Communications Limited is a UK based company supplying market leading technology for secure communication via 3/4/5G, Wi-Fi and satellite for voice, video, messaging and data on Android, iOS, Windows and OSX platforms. Armour Mobile features in-built secure conferencing (audio and video) between multiple callers and Push to Talk capabilities designed for blue light services. SigNet by Armour provides similar end-user features with enhanced 256 bit encryption.



Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour are available as Cloud or On-Premises solutions. Where required, using Armour Connect Gateway, integration with a PBX and standard office desk phones is available. With its focus on interoperability Armour Mobile was one of the first secure communications app to connect to Skype for Business (Microsoft Teams) using standard Cisco SIP-based technology, and Armour Desktop extends the secure mobile communications functionality of Armour Mobile and delivers it to organisations via a Windows 10 client.



Armour Mobile, Armour Desktop and SigNet by Armour enable users inside and external to the organisation to communicate transparently within a secure and private environment, while taking advantage of the reduced costs and increased flexibility provided by Voice over IP corporate communications.



Armour solutions are FIPS, NATO and CPA approved up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE, with solutions via selected Armour partners available to mitigate threats up to SECRET.



For more information please visit: www.armourcomms.com

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArmourComms

Join us on Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/armour-communications-ltd/



