London - July 21, 2020 - SonicWall announced today the appointment of Osca St Marthe as the new EMEA VP of Pre-Sales and Sales Engineering. Osca St Marthe will spearhead SonicWall’s technology offering in the EMEA region, and be responsible for building and expanding a technical community of trusted partners and customers.



SonicWall’s Boundless approach to cybersecurity helps enterprises confront the challenges they face at a time of widespread remote working, in which the corporate perimeter has vanished and the number of endpoints is ever expanding. Osca will help SonicWall customers and prospects in EMEA navigate the challenges of the new business norm, provide expert advice, cutting-edge cybersecurity intelligence and solutions that focus on customer value and outcomes. In leading the systems engineering team for EMEA, Osca St Marthe will look to build out a trusted network of partnerships and be a lead advisor to CIOs in customers’ and partners’ businesses.



“As SonicWall continues its work educating new markets and verticals on the critical need for intelligence-led cybersecurity to protect organisations against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, I am personally delighted to welcome Osca as he helps us expand and grow our Sales Engineering teams across EMEA.,” said Terry Greer-King VP EMEA Sales at SonicWall. “Osca is an experienced executive, and his vast expertise and knowledge on pre-sales and sales will help us continue to build and expand our long-term relationships with both customers and partners.”



Osca St Marthe has been leading high-performing teams for the last 15+ years in Sales Engineering, with a focus on customer outcomes and partner alignment across enterprises and small to medium size businesses. In addition to growing SonicWall’s enterprise solutions leadership, he will be responsible for executing a program of improvement that builds upon SonicWall’s Boundless go-to market strategy, designed to help customers adapt to market changes while stimulating growth.



Osca St Marthe commented: “As innovation and disruption accelerate across EMEA, enhancing our customers’ business’ security posture is more important than ever, from wireless, cloud and endpoint to remote access and more. SonicWall is dedicated to helping enterprises and SMEs weather the current challenges brought by remote working and accelerated geographical expansion, and I’m proud to be part of the team that gives organizations what they need to keep growing and remain secure.”



For the last 9.5 years Osca has worked for McAfee, focusing on Cyber Security and the Cloud space. There Osca held several leadership positions including Pre-Sales lead UKI and EMEA Operations, Senior Director for Americas Pre-Sales and Senior Director for Pre-Sales Strategy and Operations worldwide. He continues to be a champion on the importance of women in cyber security, coaching and mentoring aspiring graduates in technology, and supporting a diverse and inclusive workforce.



To learn more, visit www.sonicwall.com/boundless.





SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces.



