Purchase Supports Commitment to Keep Pupils Connected - Wherever Learning is Taking Place



Discovery Education, one of the UK’s leading providers of digital curriculum content and professional learning for primary and secondary schools, today announced the acquisition of Spiral - an award-winning platform which supports collaborative learning and formative assessment in the classroom and at home. Terms were not disclosed.



Discovery Education’s acquisition of Spiral supports the company’s efforts to keep pupils connected to learning, wherever it is taking place. Spiral’s product features compliment Discovery Education Experience, the recently announced brand-new platform for Discovery Education’s services launching this Autumn. The addition of Spiral’s features will give educators even more ways to facilitate teaching, deepen pupil engagement and engage with all learners.



"Discovery Education is focused on providing schools with outstanding digital services that connect pupils to learning in and out of the classroom,” said Discovery Education Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy Philip Nanney. “The acquisition of Spiral aligns with our strategy of adding features to our digital services that save educators time and increase pupil engagement. We look forward to welcoming Spiral to the Discovery Education team.”



Spiral is a past winner of the prestigious Common Sense Education Best EdTech Award. Recognised for empowering teachers to create interactive learning experiences, Spiral also enables teachers to probe class understanding in real time through digital multimedia content.



Spiral is the latest acquisition by Discovery Education. In August of 2019, Discovery Education announced the purchase of Inspyro, a provider of leading virtual reality and augmented reality content also based in the UK.



“Spiral’s team is incredibly excited to join Discovery Education,” said Hamish Kennedy, Spiral’s Founder and CEO. “Discovery Education shares our commitment to connecting students to learning no matter where they are, and we look forward to working closely on that mission with our new colleagues.”



About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for primary and secondary classrooms. Through its award-winning digital textbooks, multimedia resources, and the largest professional learning network of its kind, Discovery Education is transforming teaching and learning, creating immersive STEM experiences, and improving academic achievement around the globe. Discovery Education currently serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 140 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with local authorities, academy trusts, schools and like-minded organisations to empower teachers with customised solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.co.uk