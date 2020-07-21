The impact of a recruit during his first year working for Aqueous Digital has been recognised with a new title.



Dave Tasker will be promoted to International Sales Manager at the marketing agency this month.



An ambitious and motivated team member, his next challenge is to increase the number of overseas names on the Cheshire-based company’s lengthening list of customers.



“I’d like to think I’ve proved myself in a short space of time,” he said.



“My aim was to get to the next stage inside a couple of years, and I’ve delivered good numbers to show I can walk the walk.



“I don’t want to stop there though; now, I have an opportunity to improve that track record of success.”



He has been business development manager since joining the firm last summer.



Before that, Dave accumulated considerable know-how over the previous decade while working in senior roles for several digital operations.



He also spent 12 productive months running his own venture, focusing on website development, SEO and social media marketing.



“Dave has added so much value by sharing best practice learned over many years at a number of other agencies,” said Ian Bold, sales director at Aqueous.



“It’s obvious that he treats our business as he would his own, and his values clearly match ours.”



The feeling is mutual too.



Based in Runcorn, a short distance from the company’s office at nearby Sutton Weaver, Dave’s philosophy has proven to be a natural fit.



He added: “I’m proud to represent Aqueous.



“I take my responsibility to our customers seriously, and I care about them.



“That’s obviously something that is important to everybody here, and they’ve demonstrated as much over the past few months with how they’ve responded during a crisis – providing extra support and attention to those that really needed it.”



Those qualities will bring results in his new role, which will focus on the UK as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).



And it is also why Jonathan Guy, Aqueous Digital’s founder and managing director, is confident the timing is right to make the change.



He said: “Aqueous has grown significantly since Dave joined, and that’s in no small part because of his contribution.



“Promoting him is an acknowledgement that he has helped us to hit our targets, and at the same time believing we’ll develop from here by attracting larger customers across a wider geographical footprint.”



Notes



Aqueous Digital is based in Runcorn, Cheshire.





Founded in 2011, it specialises in SEO and content marketing and also provides PPC advertising, social media and reputation management for customers.



