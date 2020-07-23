First of its kind, intelligent inclusive job design platform designed to unlock talent and diversity



Exeter, July 2020: Role Mapper Technologies has today announced the launch of its intelligent job design platform, RoleMapper.



A cloud-based solution that has been designed to drive systemic change, RoleMapper automates and connects all job creation processes to ensure they are designed inclusively to optimise talent and diversity.



With job design at its core, RoleMapper enables organisations to debias, create and scale consistent and inclusive job profiles, job descriptions and job adverts. By focusing on inclusive job design, organisations can design roles that access a wider talent pool, attract more diverse candidates as well as operationalise flexible working at its core.



Early adopter use of RoleMapper has achieved the following :

• Increase in female hires by up to 125%

• 80% increase in quality of hires

• 50% ethnic diversity applications

• Operationalises flexible working patterns into every role



Sara Hill, Founder, RoleMapper says: ‘Right now, 90% of jobs are designed for the 9-5, traditional office based working pattern. Driving talent and diversity through job descriptions takes more than just de-coding language and copywriting. It’s about going to heart of the job design and ensuring that every job is designed to include all talent and is fit for the future of work.’



Supports Inclusive job descriptions, job ads and recruitment



RoleMapper’s automated functionality helps reframe traditional thinking around how jobs are designed, enabling users to create inclusive job descriptions. It also standardises and connects the process for creating job descriptions, which, in turn, saves talent acquisition and hiring teams time, as well as eliminate bias and drive efficiencies across the whole recruitment process.



Design Flexible working into 100% of job descriptions



The RoleMapper platform also has the ability to design flexibility into 100% of job descriptions and can operationalise at scale. Its algorithm conducts an unbiased assessment and determines what flex will work for each role.



With an expected surge in flexible working requests post-lockdown, designing and managing roles that are realistic and manageable will mean a more strategic approach to flex, as opposed to pre-lockdown informal or ad hoc arrangements.



Continued Hill: ‘Flexible working is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s a reality. 60% of employees now want to work flexibly, and this is not going to change any time soon. RoleMapper has the ability to build flexibility into roles quickly and seamlessly.’



Working with large, global organisations, the RoleMapper platform has undergone extensive testing and development and now ready for roll-out on a national and global scale.



For those organisations looking to drive change across the enterprise, RoleMapper is currently offering a proof of concept, giving businesses the chance to ‘test drive’ the platform. For more information: enquiries@rolemapper.tech



