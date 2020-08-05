In light of the recent Government changes to Stamp Duty Land Tax, I wanted to bring the KIS Finance Stamp Duty calculator to your attention if you have written, or are planning to write, any articles or features regarding these changes.





Stamp Duty calculator main points:



• Very easy to use and displays instant results.



• Covers the different Stamp Duty charges for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.



• Can be used to calculate the Stamp Duty payable on all types of property purchases – residential, commercial, investment, second homes, holiday homes etc



• Fully updated with the recent Stamp Duty reductions made in England and Northern Ireland, and also Wales and Scotland.



• Thresholds and calculations all simply explained.





The KIS Finance Stamp Duty calculator is very easy to use and it displays instant, in-depth results regarding the Stamp Duty payable on all residential properties, investment properties, second homes and holiday homes (where a Stamp Duty surcharge is applicable), and commercial properties anywhere in the UK. The calculator has been updated to reflect the July 2020 government changes so all results are accurate and up to date.



Stamp Duty rules and bandings in England and Northern Ireland are different from the Land Transaction Tax in Wales and the Land and Buildings Transaction Tax in Scotland. All four countries (apart from England and Northern Ireland where rules are the same) are also offering Stamp Duty relief using different rules and thresholds – the KIS Finance Stamp Duty calculator takes all of these differences into account so the results displayed are accurate regardless of where in the UK a property is being purchased.



The results are broken down by Stamp Duty bandings so people can see clearly how Stamp Duty will be charged, and it also calculates the percentage increase on the purchase price and the overall cost of the property once Stamp Duty has been added.



The calculator is updated regularly with all necessary changes and the page has very thorough information outlining all Stamp Duty details and bandings for all property types in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.



This is a very useful tool for anyone who is looking to purchase any kind of property, as well as for estate agents and other professionals working in the housing market.



If you would like to feature the KIS Finance Stamp Duty Calculator in any articles or on any pages, or if you would like to share it on social media, then here is the link to do so: https://www.kisbridgingloans.co.uk/stamp-duty-calculator/







If you would like any more information then please don’t hesitate to get in contact:



Alan Andrews

alan@kisfinance.co.uk

01884 820110