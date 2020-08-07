the uncertainty brought about by Covid-19 has only increased the need for businesses in the region to come together to solve problems

London, United Kingdom. 07 August 2020 – Worcestershire Innovation (WINN) has launched a new innovation platform, which aims to drive crowd innovation across Worcestershire, introduce smaller firms to larger companies and encourage collaboration.



Thought to be the first innovation platform of its type in the UK, the WINN platform is powered by Idea Spotlight, the idea management solution from software & services firm Wazoku.



Events and roundtables are usually held by WINN but due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, they have been postponed. The innovation platform will provide a way to continue idea sharing and discover new opportunities. Businesses can sign-up to the platform, develop a business profile, find supportive content, begin conversations and respond to challenges.



Jessica Antley, Senior Project Manager, Innovation, Worcestershire County Council said: “Our innovation platform is something that has been in the pipeline for a while, but the uncertainty brought about by Covid-19 has only increased the need for businesses in the region to come together to solve problems.”



“We already do a lot of work to encourage collaboration around innovation but needed a digital platform to allow our users to discuss and develop ideas together and to facilitate introductions and Wazoku has extensive experience on such innovation projects so Idea Spotlight was the ideal solution.”



WINN started a successful pilot scheme in the fourth quarter of 2019, which placed user requirements at the centre of its operations. Iterations were made based on this feedback, including the ability for users to now ask direct questions. Now fully launched, the aim is to get as many individuals and businesses signed up and engaging on the innovation platform as possible.



Councillor Ken Pollock, Cabinet Member with Responsibility for Economy and Infrastructure said: “Sustainable economic growth and business growth has long been a key priority for Worcestershire County Council and part of that commitment includes the WINN initiative. This is a unique platform that we believe will be central to the future success and development of the county.”



Idea Spotlight is used by businesses and public sector organisations all over the world, including in the UK the Ministry of Defence, National Health Service, Department for Education and Hackney Borough Council. It’s used to capture, evaluate, improve and implement ideas from across an eco-system and uses AI to ensure that all ideas are logged and stored until such a time that they become relevant in the future.



“The public sector in the UK has been progressive in its use of digital platforms to encourage innovation and Worcestershire County Council is a great example of that,” said Simon Hill, CEO and founder, Wazoku. “It’s highly focused on innovation to affect change within the county and the new platform is a powerful way to encourage collaboration amongst local businesses and really push that innovation forwards.”



Any businesses in Worcestershire that would like to join the innovation platform can register here.



-ends-



For media enquiries, please contact:



Paul Allen - Rise PR

07515 199487 / paul@risepr.co.uk



For further information about WINN, please visit https://winn-hub.com/



For further information about Worcestershire County Council, please visit http://www.worcestershire.gov.uk/



For further information about Wazoku, please visit https://www.wazoku.com