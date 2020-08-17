We are acutely aware of the pressures our customers face on time, and that time is very clearly money when it comes to installation processes.

August 2020 – Excel, the copper and optical fibre cabling infrastructure provider, has announced the availability of a new range of unscreened RJ45 field terminated plugs, boots and tools with immediate effect.

The FAST solution is also easy to use. The plugs are compatible with both Category 5e and 6 cables and can be purchased with or without blade style high density transparent strain relief boots.

The fast and easy installation is achieved thanks to the push through design of the plug body, as well as the use of a single tool to terminate the plug, position the boot when used and trim excess wires.

Ross McLetchie, Mayflex Sales Director comments, “Whilst not the most significant launch of recent times the introduction of the FAST range is a useful addition to the Excel offering. We are acutely aware of the pressures our customers face on time, and that time is very clearly money when it comes to installation processes. This introduction follows on from multiple examples of products within our range that save on time but don’t compromise on quality or performance.”

Stock is available now with products supplied in plastic free packs of 100 plugs only, or 100 plugs with boots, and tools are available to purchase separately. The FAST range will replace the current ‘standard’ unscreened RJ45 plugs offered by Excel. A short video and data sheets have been produced to demonstrate the speed and ease of use.

McLetchie continues, “The fast and easy elements of the design are due to the pass through plug, which allows prepared cores to be pushed through the face of the plug before being crimped and trimmed, compared to the conventional design where core lengths have to be cut to length before entering the plug body. It’s great to see this new product being included in our plastic free packaging series from the start, and I am sure it will become a de facto tool bag and van stock item for anyone terminating cable on site for use in IoT and device connection.”

