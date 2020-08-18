‘Founder of Routes 4 Media digital ad agency receives national nomination’



Against the backdrop of a global health crisis and ongoing economic uncertainty, Cardiff-based Entrepreneur Ben Keighley has received a shortlisting for the ‘Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2020’. The shortlisting process has seen a plethora of worthy nominations from across the United Kingdom, whittled down to only five finalists in each category.



Encompassing the entire UK, the ‘Great British Entrepreneur Awards’ is an annually held event designed to recognise, celebrate and support the achievements of entrepreneurs from the four nations. Cardiff-based entrepreneur Ben Keighley has been announced as a finalist in the Welsh region’s ‘Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year’ category, in a field of strong competition.



Ben commented: “I’m delighted to have been told my nomination has been shortlisted as a finalist in this category. I’m passionate about what I do and genuinely believe in the untapped potential of entrepreneurial minds. Now more than ever, we need to be broadening our thinking and supporting innovation across every industry.”



Ben Keighley is the founder and managing director of ‘Routes 4 Media’ - a full-funnel digital ad agency that uses unparalleled creative, targeted media buying and data, to produce results for ambitious companies. From its inception over 7 years ago, Ben Keighley has shaped the organisation into a forwarding-thinking, results-driven ad agency, that puts clients first.



Ben continued: “The Great British Entrepreneur Awards is a fantastic platform for entrepreneurs to connect, take inspiration from one another and to foster a sense of community. Each category is bursting with talented individuals and I’m both thrilled and humbled to be a shortlisted finalist.”



The ‘Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2020’ regional finals are on the 23rd September and will be held virtually this year. For more information, please visit the official website at https://www.greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com





About the Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2020:



Working in partnership with Starling Bank, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards celebrate, champion and support enterprising minds in Great Britain. The organisation is proud to be more than just an awards programme though - it’s also a community that supports one another, recognises successes and makes connections to enable Great British entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive. The 2020 finalists have now been announced and the finals will take place on the 23rd September, virtually.





Media Contact:

Contact: Ben Keighley



Tel: 020 8050 1762



Email: ben@routes4media.com



Web: https://routes4media.com / https://sociallyrecruited.com